The Most Famous Nude Scene Of All Time, According To The Skin Filmmakers

I feel Danny and I are each in settlement about Phoebe Cates in Quick Instances might be our favourite. I’ve at all times mentioned myself, it’s my favourite nude scene of all time. You recognize, her magnificence, her recognition to younger guys like me when that got here out. The vehicles shifting in stereo, the gradual movement, the water spraying on her, the truth that it was in one of many nice films of all time — [it] at all times will go down as my favourite nude scene. … I [also] inform individuals lots, too, after they ask me what’s probably the most well-known nude scene of all time? You touched on Titanic with Kate Winslet, as a result of so many individuals noticed it. The film was rated PG. I feel that’s in all probability a film that nearly… extra individuals noticed that than nearly any nude scene of all time.

I feel, and now we have it within the film, that well-known Sharon Stone Primary Intuition [scene]. To me, that’s probably the most well-known nude scene of all time, as a result of everybody remembers it. It’s been parodied. You point out Primary Intuition, what’s the very first thing that involves your thoughts? Of course that needed to be in our documentary. That’s one of many all-time greats.