The most forceful phrases of the confrontation between Bolsonaro and Lula during the presidential debate in Brazil

Who won? The most forceful phrases of the last presidential debate between Bolsonaro and Lula Da Silva

In the first block of the debate, it was carried out by Lula and Bolsonaro, who lead the voting intention polls. In total, the two requested six rights of reply after being attacked: four requests from the PT and two from the president, who is seeking re-election.

The former president of Brazil and candidate for the workers party (PT) insisted this Thursday that his efforts at the head of the country were “the moments of greatest achievements, of greatest inclusion” for the most neglected sectors, and among those achievements he mentioned the 76% rise in wages.

It was in response to a question from the PDT candidate, Cyrus Gomeswith which he opened tonight’s debate, the last before Sunday’s elections, which took place on the channel Globo.

The candidates Jair Bolsonaro y Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, they did not miss the opportunity to attack each other within minutes of starting this last debate before the presidential elections on Sunday.

“In my government there was no corruption”, said Bolsonaro, who called “liar” y “from the convict” to Lula, recalling the processes to which the former president was subjected for the diversion of funds through contractors of the state oil company Petrobras, and linked the leader of the Workers’ Party (PT) with alleged gangs.

The candidates Jair Bolsonaro and Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva did not miss the opportunity to attack each other a few minutes after starting this last debate before the presidential elections on Sunday

“What is at stake in the elections is the future of the Nation. Brazil was a kleptocracy. Lula was the head of a large criminal organization. We cannot continue in the country of theft,” Bolsonaro said.

“Does he talk about gangs with me?”, replied Lula, adding: “You need to look in the mirror and see what is happening in your government. Respect who is looking and don’t lie. People will send you home on October 2.”

Lula Da Silva, favorite for the elections with about 48% of the voting intentions and who can guarantee his election on Sunday since he would have more than 50% of the valid votes, he asked for the right to defend himself and took advantage of the minutes that were granted to him to fight back.

“It is a lie to say that I set up a criminal organization. Instead of saying that, he should refer to the diversions of which his children are accused, of the robberies in his Ministry of Education, of the mafia that tried to obtain an advantage with the sale of vaccines against covid”, affirmed the leftist candidate.

Bolsonaro recalled that Lula was convicted in three different instances and released for having a “little friend” in the Supreme Court.

He also recalled a corruption scandal that affected one of the children of Lula and the reports of bribes received by allies of the former president in different states.

“It is insane for a president to come here to say that. It is a cheek,” Lula responded, before stating that one of the first measures of his government, if elected, will be to end the 100-year secrecy that Bolsonaro imposed on data that implicates his family. “I’m going to break those sigils to find out what he wants to hide,” she said.

Corruption scandals in the Lula government were also cited by other candidates.

The candidate for the Novo party, Felipe D’Avila, affirmed that the progressive leader was responsible for the biggest corruption scandals in the history of Brazil. “How is it that a person like that has the moral capacity to lead Brazil,” he said.

The Labor candidate Cyrus Gomeswho was a minister in the first Lula government, affirmed that many people who participated in business with the executive confessed that they stole and returned to the State 16,000 million reais (about 3,076 million dollars). “It’s not enough to say that nothing happened,” she said.

Faced with the accusations of the different participants in the debate, Lula recalled all the measures he adopted to combat corruption in his government and affirmed that it was such decisions that allowed the corruption networks to be disrupted and those responsible to be punished.

Bolsonaro said that the Lula government “did not have any commitment to the family. He wanted to impose an agenda of gender ideology. It is a government that wants the liberation of drugs. Lula defended those who stole their cell phones to have a beer,” he said.

The candidates who participated in this last debate prior to the presidential elections were: Ciro Gomes (PDT), Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), Luiz Felipe D’Ávila (NOVO), Simone Tebet (MDB) , Soraya Thronicke (União Brasil) and Father Kelmon (PTB)

Lula, in his right to reply, asked Bolsonaro for political responsibility. “It is not possible to live with someone with the wooden face of the president. Celso Daniel was my friend, he was called to the mayor’s office to coordinate my 2002 government program ″.

How was the discussion organized?

It had four blocks: the first and the third with free themes; the second and fourth with specific themes. At the end of the fourth block, each candidate made their final remarks.

The candidates had 30 seconds to formulate their questions and one minute to reply, while the responding candidate had three minutes, which he could divide as he saw fit.

The questions, previously drawn, were made from candidate to candidate. The presidential candidate chose who to address his question to, among those who had not yet answered. In the block of specific topics, the mechanics were the same, drawing the mediator in a ballot box, before the questions, the topic that had to be dealt with.

(With information from EFE and O’Globo)

