The most hooligan series returns: a new South Park game is in development, according to THQ Nordic

It was at the end of yesterday’s event that a new game from this beloved saga was presented with an image and background audio.

Yesterday the THQ Nordic Digital Showcase 2022 took place, an event that started very well with the return of Alone in the Dark in a big way, and that also ended in the same way with the “ad” for what looks like a new South Park game. Between one thing and another, it was also confirmed that they had 25 other games in development that had not been announced.

only with one static image of what they are 4 characters of South Park (Cartman, Kyle, Stan y Kenny) y un background sound by Randy Marsh belonging to episode 11×09, is more than enough to imply that a new game in the saga is on the way. Apparently those in charge of developing this title are South Park Digital Studios, that is, those responsible for producing the series.

for now there is no more information than the one shown in the image. There is no date, no title, and no consoles for which it will be released, so it can be assumed that the title is in early stages of development. THQ Nordic before the end of the event said it had 26 unannounced games in development. Later after showing the image of South Park, it was changed said number for the 25as can be seen in the video.

In the coming months there should be more news about this game. Apparently South Park Digital Studios will not have much developed and they want to wait until there are more advances in their progress to show something to the public. For now, to liven up the wait, you can read the analysis of South Park: The Rear in Peril, the latest installment of this saga for consoles.

More about: South Park, THQ Nordic and THQ Nordic Digital Showcase.