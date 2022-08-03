“The most important thing is respect”: Koulibaly responded to the president of Napoli after his controversial statements

Kalidou Koulibaly responded to the president of Napoli (REUTERS / Thaier Al-Sudani)

“I am not going to sign any more African footballers. I will do it only if they renounce the African Cup, which then we do not have them available. We pay their salaries so that later they go to play with the others”.

Those were the controversial words he outlined Aurelio De Laurentiispresident of Napoli, during an interview with Wall Street Italy and that generated a stir within Serie A and the world of football.

The president made clear his disagreement with the maximum continental contest in Africa, which is held in full competition in Europe. For example, the 2023 edition, which will take place in the Ivory Coast, will take place from June 23 to July 23 (a preliminary qualifying phase will be held in March).

Those from the South, who last season finished in third place in the Italian tournament, so they will play in the group stage of the next Champions League, have four players of African origin in their squad: the Algerians Karim Zedadka (side left) and Adam Ounas (far right), the Cameroonian André Zambo Anguissa (central midfielder) and the Nigerian Víctor Osimhen (center forward), one of the main figures of Luciano Spalletti’s team.

De Laurentiis quote it did not go unnoticed by Kalidou Koulibaly, former Napoli man and brand new reinforcement of Chelsea in England. The captain of Senegal, winner of the last African Cup of Nations, responded to him during a press conference.

“I think the most important thing is respect for everyone. When he played for Napoli he was also the representative of Senegal. The truth is that he was very tough when we went to the African Cup, but you also need respect for the African nationals. As the captain of Senegal, I think it is not correct to talk about an African team in this way.. I respect what you think, if you think the team can play without Africans, that’s your right. But I am sure that in Napoli there are many people who do not think like him. I take these statements as something he thinks, not what the city or society thinks, ”he outlined him bluntly.

It is worth noting that the central defender defended the Napoli shirt for 8 seasons, becoming one of the pillars of the last line and winning two trophies: an Italian Super Cup and an Italian Cup.

