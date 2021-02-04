The most insane press conference ever in the Premier League: “Do you like to play look-alike?”

The funniest press conference in the Premier League

The Premier League It is characterized by being considered the best soccer league on the planet for its competitiveness and, furthermore, for the seriousness with which it is handled. But in England there are characters in several of the clubs and they are the ones that stand out for giving an extra spice to the competition. Within that small category is the coach of the Burnley, Sean Dyche.

The technical director is known for his sense of humor during press conferences and, in the run-up to the match against the Manchester City, received a question that led him to a fun conversation with the journalists present. “Have you ever been told you look like Mick Hucknall?”, they consulted the DT referring to the singer of Simple Red, a British band that had its moment of glory in the 90 ‘.

Dyche took advantage of the issue to redouble the bet: “Apparently I also look like Chris Evans. I personally don’t see it. But apparently I look alike and I accept what you tell me. Thank you so much for reminding everyone that I look like Mick Hucknall. Thank you”. The Burnley member who was conducting the press conference, stunned for the moment, uttered an exclamation that surprised the manager. “I have no idea where this press conference is going. No idea”he declared.

The Burnley coach with the look-alikes: Chris Evans (left) and Mick Hucknall (right)

The former English footballer was struck by the comment and made a reflection. “We are just having fun for a bit and trying to show that there is still humanity in the world. Those questions you ask me are boring. They ask me a silly question, I give them a silly answer and we try not to kill everyone with boredom. So thanks for bringing me that kind of question “Sean declared into the microphone.

He then recalled his moments with friends several years ago: “Have you never sat in a pub, even a distant memory, with your friends just to look for similarities in people? It is one of the funniest things you could do overnight. Trust me, just do it. Next time you’re in the pub, sit down with three friends and look for similarities. “

The press conference, which was already totally relaxed, led the Burnley coach to recall a hilarious anecdote in the middle of a match. “Did anyone see the children’s movie Up? Did you see the old man with the glasses? I swear to you, we were playing away at Sunderland once. And a human version of Up’s character was there. I look at my staff assistants and say ‘guys I found the best resemblance, the best’ “, he began recounting.

Sean Dyche and Marcelo Bielsa in the preview of a Leeds-Burnley (Photo: Reuters)

Dyche cataloged that moment as “the best resemblance I have ever found” and admitted that he tried to take a picture with the man. “He was literally the animated character from Up but in human form. It was bizarre! It was literally him. At the level that one wanted a selfie without realizing it and I got like that to get it “, he recounted, imitating how he did to capture the moment without the old man noticing.

To close, Sean challenged the journalists present. “Go to every Premier League press conference and ask each coach if they play match-finding. And if they give you a boring answer, we go over there and hit him with a wet fish. You say to him ‘that’s your boring response of playing similarities. We should all play alike ‘”He concluded between laughter from those present.

The team that Dyche commands is out of the relegation places, with eight units of advantage over Fulham, the last one that today would lose the category in the English tournament.

MORE ON THIS TOPIC:

Scare for a Napoli figure: the private plane in which he was traveling got confused during the landing

Messi will sue the five leaders who were aware of his contract at Barcelona