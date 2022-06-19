The most mythical bug in Google Chrome: this is how they ended up changing the ‘X’ of the close window button for a photo of a head

August 2009. Users of the developer version of Google Chrome (what we now know as Google Canary) install the latest update for their favorite browser — 3.0.197. Apparently, everything works perfectly, until you notice the window control buttons: minimize, maximize and…head?





wait why is there a head instead of the traditional ‘X’ icon which should allow me to close the window? And we are not talking about the icon of a generic head, no, but a photo of someone’s face. What the hell has happened?

June 2022. In an exercise in computer nostalgia, the current director of engineering at Google, Adriana Porter Felt, brings out of the trunk of memories what she herself describes as her “favorite Chrome bug”. We speak, of course, of ‘head button’.

my favorite chrome bug, from 2009: Head in place of close button pic.twitter.com/8y5YhDid80 — Adriana Porter Felt (@__apf__) June 15, 2022

Adriana accompanies the screenshot of the aforementioned bug in action with another of the error report sent to them by one of the testers:

What steps should be taken to reproduce the problem?

—Just look where the close button should be. —What is the expected result?

—A button with an X on it. —What is displayed instead?

“Some guy’s head.”

If you’re wondering: yes, if you clicked your nose on the head, the window kept closing as usual

What a mistake. Heads must have rolled over this.

That ‘uncle’ was Glen Murphya Google employee responsible for the design of Chrome/Chromium between 2006 and 2018, and who from 2015 to today is responsible for the Android user experience. Murphy replied to Porter Felt’s tweet explaining the context in which the ‘bug’ was generated, which Actually it was not such a bug, but a trolling that ended up getting out of hand…

turns out the Chrome for Linux development team had “been waiting—and waiting…and waiting—” to Murphy referring them to non-‘Windows Vista-style’ window control elements (which made early versions of Chrome seem like an odd element in other graphical environments).



Glen wasn’t the mastermind, but he was…okay, I’ll stop.

So they submitted a code addition that turned an image of Murphy’s head into the window’s ‘close’ button (something certainly far from the ‘Vista style’, definitely). “This was his way of reminding me politely,” explains the affected.

Only, for some reason, the code that should have been ‘for the eyes only’ of those responsible for the project it was ultimately not dropped and ended up being released to the chrome dev channeland thus reaching users.

Now it’s all laughs with the matter, of course, but At the time, Murphy didn’t seem to like it very much. be converted into a window button, as deduced from a Tweet written at that time:

“Great, now everyone thinks I put my face there. Thanks EVAN!”

Everything indicates that ‘Evan’ was Evan Martin, a software engineer who worked on Google Chrome between its release and 2012 and who, according to his own website, “was primarily responsible for the Linux port [del navegador]”. We got you, Evan.