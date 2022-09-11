the most powerful and much more efficient Apple chip for its “first division” mobiles

We have new SoC for Apple mobiles. Its about Apple A16 Bionica chip that was announced yesterday and that governs the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Contrary to what happened on other occasions, details about this chip are scarce, but everything indicates that this is a conservative revision of last year’s model. One that, yes, puts all the focus on one section: efficiency.

A processor for the first division iPhone

For the first time since the iPhone was launched, Apple has launched its new iPhone family with first division terminals and second hand terminals.



The new processor powers the new photographic capabilities of the iPhone 14 Pro / Max.

In fact, the rumors that had been taking place were fulfilled, and the Apple A15 Bionic is the brain of some iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus that of course are further than ever of its bigger brothers in specifications. It is true that the A15 Bionic is still a great SoC, but the decision is certainly shocking.

This is how the Apple A16 Bionic arrives, the most advanced mobile SoC in Apple’s history. curiously apple spent much less time than usual to break down its features and details, perhaps due to the large number of products that were presented during the event.

El Apple A16 Bionic presume de 4 nm

Apple indicated that the new Apple A16 Bionic focuses on three areas: energy efficiency, screen, and camera. To achieve this, this SoC has 16 billion transistors1,000 more than those offered by the Apple A15.





More important than the number is the photolithography used in this processor: we are facing Apple’s first chip made with 4-nanometer technologysomething that is key to improving efficiency without compromising (and even improving) performance.

At Apple they boast of having the fastest chip in the smartphone segment, and the data supports that statement. During the presentation they actually indicated that the fastest processor of 2022 – probably the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, although they did not specify – in the field of Android mobiles it was still behind the Apple A13 Bionic from 2019.

This data is striking and makes the comparison with the Apple A16 Bionic even more striking, which according to Apple is up to 40% more powerful than its competitors.

This data seems to be confirmed in the first benchmarks that are leaking and that reveal that with the A16 Bionic you get 1,879 points on Geekbench with a single core: the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 gets for example 1,323. The A15 Bionic scored 1,728 points, for example.

The SoC features a six-core CPU: two high-performance and four high-efficiency. The high-performance ones have been improved with this new manufacturing process.





In fact now consume 20% less energy compared to those of the A15 Bionic. The high-efficiency cores are also even more efficient, although they did not give very concrete data.

The Neural Engine is now capable of executing 17 trillion trades per second, something that is crucial for computational photography that continues to gain ground on the iPhone.

The GPU features the same five cores that the A15 Bionic also had, but what we gain here is 50% more bandwidth of memory, something important if we play video games or use applications with high graphic requirements.

Another novelty is the new display engine which allows to offer that low refresh rate mode that works at 1 Hz and is used in the new active screen feature of the iPhone 14 Pro / Max. It also allows us to achieve greater brightness on the screen, and improve antialiasing if we play video games on these devices.

The combination of those elements and the ISP allows them to run four trillion operations per photo in just an instant. Not only that: that ISP is also the engine of the new options of the camera system of these smartphones.