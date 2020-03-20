The Most Powerful Sith Lords And Star Wars Villains Ranked, Including Darth Vader And Kylo Ren

Most would not in fact, as a result of let’s face it, most stormtroopers are made to seem like idiots. They’re the faceless troopers of the Empire, however as Finn and expanded materials has proven, may be much more difficult that they seem. Most are both misinformed, disillusioned, or in it to keep away from their very own households being within the cross hairs of the harmful regime. Their greatest power is numbers, and even the Empire would say the most important power of a stormtrooper is that they are largely expendable. For that purpose I’ve to place these Star Wars villains close to the underside of the meals chain.