The most productive abilities and gear for Barbara in Genshin Affect

Barbarian is a personality of 4 stars of Genshin Affect and person of the part Hydro. Even supposing it makes use of a catalyst as a weapon, its primary function throughout the staff is to heal his partners.

Within the following information, we go away you the entire details about Bárbara, in addition to the listing of very best guns and artifacts to profit from the nature.

Details about Bárbara at Genshin Affect

rarity

weapon

part

well being degree 90

assault degree 90

protection degree 90

4 stars

Catalyst

Hydro

9.787

159

669

 Bárbara Genshin Impact Build

Barbara’s abilities at Genshin Affect

murmur of water

Standard Assault: Carry out as much as 4 water splash assaults that deal Hydro Harm.

Charged Assault: consumes a certain quantity of Stamina to deal Space Hydro Harm after a brief solid.

Descending assault: Hydro energy is targeted and descends in opposition to the bottom, harmful all enemies in its trail. In flip, it offers Hydro Space Harm.

 Bárbara Genshin Impact talents

let the live performance start

Barbara’s Standard Assaults heal all birthday party individuals and within sight allied characters for a certain quantity of Lifestyles, which will increase with Max Lifestyles. of Barbara.
  • His Fee Assault can generate 4 occasions the quantity of therapeutic.
  • Regenerate a certain quantity of Lifestyles from the present personality at common durations.

Observe the Rainy state to the nature and enemies who come into touch with him.

 Bárbara Genshin Impact talents

good miracle

Heals an important quantity of Lifestyles to allied forces and all characters at the staff.

Therapeutic will increase in percentage to Max Lifestyles. of Barbara.

 Bárbara Genshin Impact talents

second of glory

Reduces the nature’s Stamina Price by means of 12% when inside of melodic circles of Let the live performance start.

Passives of Barbara Genshin Impact

till

When the nature collects an Orb or Elemental Particle, lengthen the length of the methodical circles by means of Let the live performance get started in 1 s.

It may be prolonged a most of five s on this manner.

 Bárbara Genshin Impact talents

with all my middle

When a “Absolute best” is accomplished in a dish with restorative results, there’s a 12% probability of acquiring double the quantity of the product.

 Bárbara Genshin Impact talents
Talents of Barbara Genshin BUILD

Constellations of Barbara in Genshin Affect

Tune of jubilation

Barbara regenerates 1 pt. Elemental Power each and every 10 sec.

Power Blast

Reduces the TdE of Let the live performance start .
Whilst the power is energetic, the nature in use positive factors a fifteen% Hydro Harm Bonus.

Big name of the next day to come

Good Miracle talent degree larger ♪ +3.
It may be larger as much as Lv. fifteen.

The hassle shall be my magic

Barbara regenerates 1 pt. Elemental Power for each and every enemy he hits along with his Charged Assault.

You’ll most effective regenerate a most of five pts. Power in step with Charged Assault.

Bond of innocence

Building up the talent degree of Let the live performance start +3.
It may be larger as much as Lv. fifteen.

Dedicating the whole lot to you

If a member of your staff has been defeated when Barbara is to your staff however no longer in fight:
· The nature is revived routinely.
· Your lifestyles is restored to 100%.
This impact can most effective happen as soon as each and every 15 min.
Constellations Barbara Genshin Impact

Guns for Barbara in Genshin Affect

weapon

rarity

impact

acquiring

assault degree 90

malice prototype

4 stars

All through the 6s after casting an Final Ability, he’s going to get better 4.5 issues of Elemental Power each and every 2s. Moreover, all staff individuals will get better 4.5% Lifestyles each and every 2s.

Forging

510
Weapons for Barbara Genshin Impact

Artifacts for Barbara in Genshin Affect

artifact

voucher 2 items

voucher 4 items

armed maiden

Will increase therapeutic completed by means of 15%.

The usage of an Elemental or Final Ability will increase the therapeutic won from all staff individuals by means of 20% for 10 sec.

exiled

Power Replenish + 20%

When the use of the Final Ability, all staff individuals (aside from on your personality in use) get better 2 pts. Elemental Power each and every 2 seconds for six seconds. This impact can’t stack.
Artifacts for Barbara in Genshin Impact

