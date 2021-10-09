The most productive abilities and gear for Eula in Genshin Have an effect on

Eula is a 5-star persona and person of the Cryo component from Genshin Have an effect on. It makes use of a greatsword as its primary weapon in battle and works rather well as a major attacker inside the group, because it does numerous bodily injury with its blows.

Within the following information we go away you with all of the details about Eula, in addition to the most productive guns and artifacts with regards to making the most of it. Don’t pass over it!

Elementary details about Eula at Genshin Have an effect on

well being stage 90 assault stage 90 protection stage 90 crucial injury stage 90 13.226 342 751 88.4%

Eula’s skills at Genshin Have an effect on

the Aristocracy Commonplace assault: execute as much as 5 consecutive blows along with your sword Charged Assault– Constantly consumes Stamina to accomplish steady sword moves. Descending Assault– Launches from the air to hit the bottom, harmful within sight enemies and working AoE Harm upon have an effect on. icy vortex Press as soon as: Slash temporarily, dealing Cryo Harm. Upon hitting an enemy, Eula good points a fee from the Emotionless Middle impact, which will stack a most of two instances and simplest achieve 1 time each 0.3 sec. Emotionless center: will increase the interrupt RES and the Eula DEF. Hang down: Consumes all Emotionless Middle fees and slashes ahead, dealing Cryo Harm in AoE to all enemies in entrance of Eula. fulgor glacial He fiercely wields his nice sword to deal Cryo Harm to surrounding enemies and create a sparkling sword that follows Eula for as much as 7 seconds. Whilst it lasts, the Sparkling Sword will build up Eula’s Interrupt RES and construct power as she offers injury to enemies along with her personal Commonplace Assaults, Elemental Talent, or Final Talent. Just one power fee can collect each 0.1 s. turbulent frost If, retaining down Icy Vortex, all 2 Emotionless Middle fees are ate up without delay, it’ll create a Sparkling Sword Fragment that may in an instant explode, dealing Bodily Harm equivalent to 50% of the bottom injury of Glimmer’s Sparkling Sword glacial. lust for battle The usage of Glacial Glare resets Icy Vortex TOE, granting Eula an Emotionless Middle Price. aristocratic introspection When crafting persona skill fabrics, there’s a 10% likelihood of receiving double.





Eula constellations in Genshin Have an effect on

tidal phantasm After eating Icy Vortex’s Emotionless Middle Fees, Eula good points 30% Bonus Bodily Harm for six sec. Each and every time an Emotionless Middle fee is ate up, this impact will final for an extra 6 seconds, as much as a most of 18 seconds. daughter of the ocean Cut back the ToE of retaining Icy Vortex till it is equal to urgent as soon as. sangre lawrence Build up the talent stage of Glacial Glare +3. It may be larger as much as Lv. fifteen. obstinacy of the commoners Will increase the wear and tear finished via the Sparkling Sword via 25% towards enemies underneath 50% Well being. chivalry distinctive feature Build up the talent stage of Icy Vortex +3. It may be larger as much as Lv. fifteen. aristocratic responsibility Right away grants 5 power fees to the Lightsaber created via Glacial Blaze. Moreover, when the usage of Commonplace Assaults, Elemental Talent, or Final Talent to rack up fees, there’s a 50% likelihood that the Sparkling Sword will achieve an extra fee.





Guns for Eula in Genshin Have an effect on

weapon impact stage 1 rarity acquiring assault stage 90 bodily injury bonus ode of the pines Part of the «Nice Millennial Live performance» that floats at the winds. Will increase ATK via 16%. When attacking an enemy with a Commonplace or Charged Assault, the nature good points a whispering talisman that may be got as soon as each 0.3 seconds most. Gaining 4 Whispering Talismans will eat them, granting all within sight group participants the impact of “Nice Millennial Live performance: Tune of Revelation” for 12 sec, expanding Velocity. Assault of Commonplace Assaults via 12% and ATK via 20%. After activating, Whispering Talismans can’t be bought for 20 sec. The consequences of “Nice Millennial Live performance” is not going to stack with different results of the similar sort. 5 stars Gachapón 741 20.7% wolf tombstone Will increase ATK via 20%. When attacking enemies with not up to 30% in their Lifestyles, will increase the ATK of all group participants via 40% for 12 seconds. This impact can simplest happen as soon as each 30 seconds. 5 stars Gachapón 608 49.6% sea ​​serpent pith When the nature is in battle, build up the wear and tear he offers via 6% and the Harm he’s taking via 3% each 4s. This impact will also be stacked a most of five instances, and won’t reset if the nature retreats from battle, however as a substitute, every time he’s taking injury, he’s going to lose some of the amassed fees. 4 stars Combat Cross 510 27.6%





Artifacts for Eula in Genshin Have an effect on

artifact voucher 2 items voucher 4 items albino llamas Bodily Harm +25 When attacking an enemy with an Elemental Talent, ATK is larger via 9% for 7 sec. This impact can stack as much as 2 instances and turn on each 0.3 seconds. Upon achieving 2 stacks, the impact of 2 items of the set is larger via 100% instances.