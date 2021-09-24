The most productive abilities and gear for Kokomi in Genshin Affect

Sangonomiya Kokomi He’s an excessively specific 5-star Genshin Affect personality, as he performs a job throughout the staff that may be fairly complicated. He stands proud principally for his items of healer, however it is usually serious about improving the wear of the remainder of the contributors. Being of the Hydro component, it permits DPS to peer their energy amplified because of the elemental reactions.

Till now it was once Barbarian who performed a equivalent position, however it should be mentioned that that is extra advisable because of his abilities that we will be able to see beneath. Within the following information we depart you all of the whole details about Sangonomiya Kokomi:

Fundamental data of Sangonomiya Kokomi

rarity weapon component acquiring well being degree 90 assault degree 90 protection degree 90 hydro bonus degree 90 5 STARS CATALYST HYDRO GACHAPÓN 13.471 234 657 28.8%

This personality stands proud principally for its lifestyles and its injury bonus, which with out being particularly prime are sufficient to stay it at the box for a very long time. The wear and tear bonus permits you to build up your water assaults, despite the fact that we in reality wish to improve the remainder of the contributors.

Talentos de Sangonomiya Kokomi

NORMAL ATTACK: THE SHAPE OF WATER Commonplace assault: Carry out as much as 3 swimming fish-shaped assaults that deal Hydro injury. Charged assault: Consumes a specific amount of Stamina to deal Hydro injury to the AoE after a brief forged time. Downward assault: concentrates Hydro energy and descends in opposition to the bottom, destructive all within reach enemies and working Hydro Injury to the AoE upon affect. oath of the jellyfish Summons a water jellyfish that heals teammates. When the usage of this ability, the state of Rainy sobre Kokomi. Each so continuously, the jellyfish inflicts Hydro Injury in AoE in opposition to surrounding enemies and regenerates Well being for within reach in-use characters in percentage to Max Existence. scored by means of Sangonomiya Kokomi. incarnation of the nereids Hitting an enemy with a Commonplace or Charged Assault regenerates Existence for all within reach staff contributors in response to Max Existence. by means of Kokomi. Will increase each Sangonomiya Kokomi’s Commonplace and Charged Assault injury and that inflicted by means of the jellyfish in percentage to their Max Existence. Will increase Sangonomiya Kokomi’s interrupt RES and permits her to transport on water. sizeoya blessing If a jellyfish summoned by means of Sangonomiya Kokomi is already in battle, appearing Incarnation of the Nereids will reset the period of the jellyfish. pearl music Whilst beneath the impact of the ceremonial cloak of Incarnation of the Nereids, Sangonomiya Kokomi’s Commonplace and Charged Assault injury will increase in percentage to her Max Existence. additional will increase by means of an quantity equivalent to fifteen% of your Therapeutic Bonus. princesa del watatsumi Decreases the Stamina Price of all contributors of your staff when strolling by means of 20%. Can not stack with different passive abilities that experience the similar results. infallible technique Will increase Sangonomiya Kokomi’s Heal Bonus by means of 25%, however reduces her CRIT Likelihood by means of 100%.





Constellations of Sangonomiya Kokomi

the boundaries of the water Whilst beneath the results of Incarnation of the Nereids, the remaining hit of Sangonomiya Kokomi’s Commonplace Assault will unharness an extra Swimming Fish that offers an quantity of Hydro injury an identical to 30% of Max Existence. by means of Kokomi. This injury isn’t regarded as Commonplace Assault injury. cloud swell Will increase the therapeutic of the Jellyfish’s Oath of Jellyfish by means of an extra quantity in percentage to 4.5% of Max Existence. by means of Kokomi. Will increase the therapeutic of Commonplace and Charged Assaults made whilst beneath the results of Incarnation of the Nereids by means of an extra quantity in percentage to 0.6% of Max Existence. by means of Kokomi ocean moon Building up the ability degree of Incarnation of the Nereids +3. It may be greater as much as Lv. fifteen. watcher of the waters Whilst beneath the results of the ceremonial mantle of Incarnation of the Nereids. Convergence to the seas Building up the ability degree of Oath of the Jellyfish +3. It may be greater to Lvl 15. Coral Center Whilst beneath the results of the Incarnation of the Nereids ceremonial cloak, when Sangonomiya Kokomi plays a Commonplace or Charged Assault that has therapeutic results so as to heal a personality for 80% or extra Well being, she beneficial properties 40% well being. Hydro Injury Bonus for 4 seconds.





Guns for the Kokomi Economic system

guns rarity ability degree 1 unchanging moon 5 stars Therapeutic Bonus will increase by means of 10%. The wear and tear dealt by means of Commonplace Assaults is greater by means of an quantity equivalent to one% of Max Existence. personality with this weapon supplied. After the usage of the Final Ability and for 12 seconds, when a Commonplace Assault hits an enemy, they regenerate 0.6 pts. of Elemental Power. Elemental Power can simplest be regenerated on this way as soon as each and every 0.1 sec. Ambar Prototype 4 stars All through the 6 s. After casting an Final Ability, he’ll get better 4 issues of Elemental Power each and every 2 sec. All staff contributors will get better 4% of Existence each and every 2 seconds. Dragon Hunters Stories 3 megastar When converting characters, the brand new personality’s ATK will increase by means of 24% for 10s. This impact happens as soon as each and every 20s.





Artifacts for Sangonomiya Kokomi

artifact 2 items 4 items Center of the Depths 2 items: + 15% Hydro injury. 4 items: After the usage of the fundamental skill, our injury from customary and charged assaults will build up by means of 30% for 15 seconds.