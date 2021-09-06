The most productive abilities and gear for Kujou Sara in Genshin Affect

With Genshin Affect Replace 2.1, new characters have arrived, together with Kujou Sara, an Electro archer from Inazuma. This can be a persona of 4 stars which acts as Toughen, as it could building up the wear and tear of the remainder of the group individuals.

Within the following information we go away you with the entire details about the nature and its development as a way to get essentially the most out of it.

Talentos de Kujou Sara en Genshin Affect

Commonplace assault – Tengu bow methodology: Commonplace Assault: A combo of five speedy moves with the bow that offers bodily harm. Charged Assault: We will be able to release an arrow imbued with Electro. Descending Assault: We will be able to hit the bottom inflicting rather top bodily harm. ELEMENTARY SKILL: TENGU ELECTROINVOCATION Again away with tengu pace and summon the safety of the raven feathers Enters the winged veil state for 18 seconds When Sara shoots a charged arrow, the Winged Veil will burn away and go away a raven feather on the location of the enemy it hit. In a little while, the pen will purpose a curse tengu: Ambush that offers Electro Injury towards enemies within the house, along with granting the nature in use who was once in that house an ATK Bonus proportional to Sara’s Elementary ATK. Bonuses can’t be amassed. Appeasement – Trail of Gentle: Tengu Curse: Slaughterers fall at the goal location, dealing Electro Injury on AoE. 4 consecutive Tengu Curses – Stonestorm dealing Electro Injury on AoE. The 2 curses grant the nature in use that was once in that house the similar ATK Bonus that Sara’s Elemental Ability would grant. Tengu Electro Summon. Immovable (Passive 1) Winged Veil of Tengu Electro Summon reasons Exact Shot’s rate time to be decreased by means of 60%. imperial decorum (passive 2) When the Tengu Curse: Ambush hits an enemy, Kujou Sara regenerates 1.2 pts. Elemental Power for all group individuals for each and every 100% Power Recharge they have got This impact can happen as soon as each and every 3 seconds. FIELD INVESTIGATION (passive 3) Reduces the time required to finish an expedition in Inazuma by means of 25%.





Kujou Sara constellations

C1. Corvino Eye When a Tengu Curse grants a Personality Bonus ATK or hits an enemy, the ToE of Tengu Electro Summon is decreased by means of 1 2d (this may most effective happen as soon as each and every 3 seconds). C2. Jet wings Kujou Sara leaves on the location the place she carried out Tengu Electro Summon a raven feather that reasons a Tengu Curse: Decrease Energy Ambush, which offers 30% of the unique harm. C3. Inner battle Building up the talent degree Appeasement – Trail of Gentle +3. It may be higher to Degree 15. C4. Conclusive Proof Sara fires 2 extra Electro bolts the usage of the Ulti, which interprets to a few extra harm. C5. CURSED SONG Building up Tengu Electro Summon talent degree +3. It may be higher to Degree 15. C6. Sin of delight Will increase the CRIT Electro Injury of characters who’ve received an ATK Bonus thru a Tengu Curse by means of 60%.





Guns for Kujou Sara

weapon rarity acquiring skill HEAVENLY WINGS 5 STARS GACHAPÓN Will increase CRIT Injury by means of 20%. When hitting an enemy, there’s a 60% probability to deal 125% Bodily Injury in a small AoE. This impact can most effective happen as soon as each and every 4 seconds. (Degree 1) alley hunter 4 STARS GACHAPÓN When the nature with this provided weapon is to your group however now not in battle, that persona’s harm is higher by means of one 2% each and every 1s. At maximum, you’ll most effective get an building up of the 20% on this means. 4s after that persona is in use, the wear and tear building up will lower by means of one 4% each and every 1s till 0% is reached. (Degree 1) sacrificial bow 4 STARS GACHAPÓN When dealing harm thru an Elemental Ability, there’s a 40% probability to reset the ToE of this skill. This impact will also be activated as soon as each and every 30 s. (Nivel 1)





Artifacts for Kujou Sara

Historical Ritual of The Aristocracy 2 items: Final Talent harm + 20%. 4 items: After casting an Final Ability, building up the ATK of all group individuals by means of 20% for 12 sec. This impact can not stack.