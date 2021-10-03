The most productive abilities and gear for Mona in Genshin Have an effect on

Mona is a personality in Genshin Have an effect on this is extremely variable on the subject of function, with the ability to deal injury, however typically used as a enhance for the workforce. This 5-star warrior makes use of the Hydro part at the battlefield and is absolute best for elemental reactions.

Within the following information we go away you with the entire essential details about Mona, in addition to the most productive guns and artifacts for her. Don’t leave out it!

Talentos de Mona de Genshin Have an effect on

future published Standard Assault: Make as much as 4 splashes of water that deal Hydro Harm. Charged Assault: It consumes a certain quantity of Stamina to deal Hydro Harm to the AoE after a brief solid time. Descendant Assault: Listen Hydro energy and descend in opposition to the bottom, destructive all within reach enemies and working Hydro Harm to the AoE upon have an effect on. water mirage Taunt within reach enemies, drawing the eye in their assaults. Intermittently offers Hydro Harm to within reach enemies. Cling down: He makes use of a circulation of water to propel himself again temporarily and solid an Phantasm. illusory torrent Replaces Dash: Mona hides beneath a circulation of water, eating her Stamina to transport temporarily. When beneath the impact of the Illusory Torrent, Mona can transfer at prime pace over water. When respawning, observe the Rainy state to within reach enemies. divine orbit Puts an omen at the enemy, which grants a injury bonus and in addition will increase the wear and tear of the assault that offers them. Do away with the illusionary bubble by means of dealing further Hydro Harm. Omen: Whilst the power lasts, will increase the wear and tear taken by means of enemies. catch Me If You Can! After the use of Illusionary Torrent for two seconds, if an enemy is within reach, Mona will robotically create a ghost. A ghost created on this manner will final 2 seconds, and its explosion injury will equivalent 50% of the wear and tear of Water Mirage. Let destiny come to a decision! Mona positive aspects an extra Mona Hydro Harm Bonus equivalent to twenty% of her Power Recharge. astrology theory When crafting weapon ascension fabrics, there’s a 25% probability of convalescing used fabrics.





Constellations of Mona from Genshin Have an effect on

submersion prophecy When a personality in your workforce assaults an enemy suffering from an omen, the consequences of Elemental Reactions with Hydro are boosted for 8 seconds. Will increase Surprise, Vaporization, and Hydro Whirlwind injury by means of 15%. Will increase the length of Frozen on enemies by means of 15%. moon chain · Will increase the length of Frozen on enemies by means of 15%. This impact can handiest happen as soon as each and every 5 seconds. incessant revolution This impact can handiest happen as soon as each and every 5 seconds. It may be greater as much as Lv. fifteen. prophecy of the tip When any member of the workforce assaults an enemy suffering from an omen, that personality’s CRIT Charge is greater by means of 15%. mockery of destiny Building up the ability degree of Water Mirage +3. It may be greater as much as Lv. fifteen. rhetoric of calamity Upon getting into Illusory Torrent, Mona positive aspects a 60% build up in injury to her subsequent Charged Assault for each and every 2d she strikes. The utmost injury bonus that may be reached is 180%. This impact can handiest final a most of 8 seconds.





Guns for Mona in Genshin Have an effect on

weapon type rarity acquiring assault degree 20 impact degree 1 celestial scroll Catalyst 5 stars Gachapón 133 Building up the Elemental Harm bonus by means of 12%. When launching a Standard Assault, there’s a 50% probability. to get the grace of the clouds. Those will seek for fighters to assault for 15 seconds, dealing 160% ATK injury. This impact can handiest happen as soon as each and every 30 seconds. marauders symphony Catalyst 4 stars Gachapón 109 Upon getting into fight, the nature positive aspects a random track for 10 seconds. It might probably happen as soon as each and every 30 s. Recital: will increase ATK by means of 60%; Aria: will increase all Elemental Harm by means of 48; Interlude: Building up Elemental Mastery by means of 240.





Artefactos para Mona de Genshin Have an effect on

set impact 2 items impact 4 items historical ritual of the Aristocracy Final Ability Harm + 20%. After casting an Final Ability, build up the ATK of all workforce contributors by means of 20% for 12 sec. This impact can not stack. exiled Power Fill up + 20% When the use of the Final Ability, all workforce contributors (with the exception of on your personality in use) get well 2 pts. Elemental Power each and every 2 seconds for six seconds. This impact can not stack.