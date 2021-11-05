The most productive construct for Kazuha in Genshin Affect: easiest guns and artifacts

Kaedehara Kazuha He’s a 5-star Genshin Affect persona and a provider of the Anemo part. It really works as a Sub DPS throughout the staff, so it serves to do injury, but additionally to strengthen the staff, particularly with its ulti. He’s very speedy attacking and makes use of a espada for it.
Within the following information we go away you all of the details about the nature, in addition to the most efficient construct with essentially the most really useful artifacts and guns.
Construct for Kaedehara Kazuha
well being stage 90
assault stage 90
protection stage 90
rarity
part
weapon
13.348
297
807
5 STARS
ANEMO
ESPADA
Kaedehara Kazuha abilities
garyu sword method
Customary assault: Carry out as much as 5 fast assaults.
Charged Assault: It consumes a specific amount of Stamina to land a crossed sword strike.
Downward Assault: Launches from the air to hit the bottom, harmful within sight enemies and working AoE Injury upon affect. If the Downward Assault is precipitated by way of Shivering Vehemence, it is going to grow to be Downward Strike: Containment of Chaos.
Downward Assault: Containment of Chaos: When the usage of the Elemental Talent, Shivering Vehemence, to accomplish a Downward Assault, the wear and tear achieved by way of the Downward Assault shall be transformed to Anemo Injury and, upon touchdown, will create a small wind tunnel that pulls in within sight gadgets and enemies.
chilling vehemence
Press as soon as: It may be accomplished whilst within the air.
Dangle down: Collect your energy to accomplish the facility, which can deal extra Anemo Injury and at a better AoE than hitting as soon as.
|
Descending Assault Chaos Containment: When acting a Downward Assault the usage of the Elemental Talent, Shivering Vehemence, the wear and tear achieved by way of the Downward Strike will grow to be Anemo Injury and, upon touchdown, will create a small wind tunnel that draws in within sight gadgets and enemies. Chaos Containment injury is thought of as Descending Assault injury.
fringe of 10000 leaves
Execute without equal Garyu approach to carry out a typhoon reduce that offers Anemo Injury at the AoE.
The wind generated by way of the sword will create a space known as “Autumn Wind”, which can ceaselessly deal Anemo Injury to enemies inside it.
Elemental alternate: If Autumn Wind comes into touch with Hydro / Pyro / Cryo / Electro for the length, it is going to deal an extra Elemental Injury bonus of that kind.
The basic alternate can simplest happen as soon as all the way through the ability.
sword of abrasion
If, whilst the usage of Shivering Vehemence, it comes into touch with Hydro / Pyro / Cryo / Electro, the next Descending Assault: Chaos Containment carried out by way of Shivering Vehemence will go through an elemental alternate and moreover deal 200% injury from the part it switched to.
This injury is thought of as Descending Assault injury. Elemental alternate can simplest happen as soon as for every Shivering Vehemence impact.
haiku de l. a. brisa
When Kaedehara Kazuha provokes a Whirlwind response, he grants for 8 sec to all staff individuals a zero 004% Elemental Injury Bonus of the corresponding part for every level of Elemental Mastery he has.
|
|
shiny wind
Decreases the Dash Value of Stamina by way of 20% of all individuals of your staff.
Can not stack with different passive abilities that experience the similar results.
Constellations of Kaedehara Kazuha
Mountains blush
Reduces the ToE of Shivering Vehemence by way of 10%.
Moreover, the ToE of this ability will reset when the usage of Fringe of Ten Thousand Blades.
|
|
Throughout the autumn wind space created by way of the Fringe of Ten Thousand Leaves the next results happen:
The Elemental Mastery build up results supplied by way of this constellation aren’t stackable.
|
|
Build up Shivering Vehemence ability stage +3.
It may be higher as much as Lv. fifteen.
|
|
When kaedehara Kaedehara Kazuha’s Elemental Power is underneath 45 pts., She good points the next results:
|
|
Build up the ability stage of Fringe of Ten Thousand Blades +3.
It may be higher as much as Lv. fifteen.
Scarlet blades
|
After the usage of Shivering Vehemence or Fringe of Ten Thousand Blades, Kaedehara Kazuha imbues herself with the Anemo part for 5s. As well as, the wear and tear he offers together with his Customary, Charged, and Descending Assaults is higher by way of 0.2% for every level of Elemental Mastery he has.
Guns for Kazuha
weapon
rarity
impact stage 1
assault stage 90
acquiring
oath of freedom
5 STARS
Part of the «Nice Millennial Live performance» that floats at the winds. Will increase injury dealt by way of 10%. When inflicting an Elemental Response, the nature good points an Rebellion Appeal that may be obtained as soon as each and every 0.5 seconds most. This impact too can happen when the nature provided with this weapon is for your staff however now not in battle. Gaining 2 Rebellion Charms will eat them and grant all within sight staff individuals the impact of “Nice Millennial Live performance: Tune of Resistance” for 12s, expanding the wear and tear of Customary Assaults, Charged by way of 16%. and Descending, and 20% the ATQ. After this impact is activated, Charms of Rebellion can’t be bought for 20s. The results of “Nice Millennial Live performance” is not going to stack with different results of the similar kind.
608
|
|
iron thorn
4 STARS
|
After 6s of dealing Elemental Injury, build up all Injury by way of 12%. This impact can stack as much as 2 instances and will cause as soon as each and every 1s.
|
|
|
flash of darkness
4 STARS
|
Will increase injury dealt by way of 24%. When taking injury, this injury spice up will lose its impact for five seconds.
|
620
Gachapón
Artifacts for Kazuha
|
|
|
|
emerald inexperienced color
Anemo Injury Bonus + 15%.
Will increase Whirlwind injury by way of 60%. Relying at the elemental kind you may have, it decreases the enemy’s corresponding Elemental RES by way of 40% for 10 sec.