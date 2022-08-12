The most productive-selling consoles of all time

PlayStation 2 has lengthy reigned because the best-selling sport console of all time. In spite of its large gross sales good fortune, PlayStation 4 will finish its run tens of tens of millions of devices off the highest spot. And whilst additionally it is far from the highest, the Nintendo Transfer has maintained an atypical tempo of gross sales, just lately overtaking the Wii and PS1 to transform the 5th best-selling console of all time.

With the Transfer and PS4 having secured their spots some of the best-selling consoles of all time, we got down to learn how the remainder of the {hardware} from Sony, Nintendo and Microsoft fares. Now, in mid-2022, we have now expanded our unique roster from 15 to twenty-eight, making room for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Collection X|S, in addition to {hardware} from former console makers Sega and Atari.

Check out our record of the 28 best-selling online game consoles of all timewith additional info on liberate dates, best rated video games, and extra.

(Some gross sales figures come without delay from {hardware} producers, whilst others are estimates in line with the latest figures and marketplace research. Unofficial gross sales totals are marked with an asterisk

. The top-rated video games, in the meantime, come from Metacritic.)

If you’re handiest excited by the good dealers, here’s the record of the 5 best-selling consoles, so as. Scroll down for extra main points and breakdowns: PlayStation 2 (Sony) – 159 millones*. Nintendo DS (Nintendo) – 154.02 million Recreation Boy/Recreation Boy Colour (Nintendo) – 118.69 million PlayStation 4 (Sony) – 116,9 millones

Nintendo Transfer (Nintendo) – 111.08 million

28. Sega Dreamcast – 9.13 million

Release date: November 27, 1998 (Japan)

Production status: completed

Best rated games: SoulCalibur (98), Tony Hawk's Professional Skater 2 (97), NFL 2K1 (97)

27. Sega Saturn – 9.26 million*

Release date: November 22, 1994 (Japan)

Production status: completed

Best rated games: Panzer Dragoon Saga (92), Dragon Power (90), Dad or mum Heroes (89)

26. Wii U – 13.56 million

Release date: November 18, 2012

Production status: completed
Best rated games: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (96), Tremendous Mario 3-D International

(93), Tremendous Damage Bros. for Wii U (92)

25. Sega Recreation Tools – 13.9 million*

Release date: October 6, 1990 (Japan)

Production status: completed
Greatest video games (no analytics knowledge):

Sonic Chaos, Gunstar Heroes, Streets of Rage 2

24. PlayStation Vita – 14 million*

Release date: December 17, 2011 (Japan)

Production status: completed
Best rated games: Personality 4 Golden

(93), Speed 2X (90), Spelunky (88)

23. Xbox Collection X|S – 17 million*

Release date: November 10, 2020

Production status: In growth
Best rated games: Hades (93), Forza Horizon 5

(92), Microsoft Flight Simulator (90)

22. Sega Grasp Device/Mark III – 20 millones*

Release date: October 20, 1985 (Japan)

Production status: completed
Greatest video games (no analytics knowledge):

Phantasy Famous person, Alex Kidd in Miracle International, Sonic the Hedgehog

21. Xbox – 21 million*

Release date: November 15, 2001 (North The us)

Production status: completed

Best rated games: Halo: Battle Advanced (97), Grand Robbery Auto Double Pack — GTA 3 and Vice Town (96), Halo 2 (95)

20. PlayStation 5 – 21.6 millones

Release date: November 12, 2020 (North The us, Japan, Australia)

Production status: In growth

Best rated games: Hades (93), Demon's Souls (92), Tony Hawk's Professional Skater 1 + 2 (90)

19. GameCube – 21.74 million

Release date: September 14, 2001 (Japan)

Production status: completed

Best rated games: Metroid Top (97), Resident Evil 4 (96), The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess (96)

18. Atari 2600 – 30 million*

Release date: Sep 11, 1977 (North The us)

Production status: completed
Greatest video games (no analytics knowledge):

Pac-Guy, E.T. The Additional Terrestrial, Missile Command

17. Nintendo 64 – 32.93 million

Release date: June 23, 1996 (Japan)

Production status: completed

Best rated games: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time (99), Best possible Darkish (97), GoldenEye 007 (96)

16. Sega Genesis/Mega Force – 35 million*

Release date: October 29, 1988 (Japan)

Production status: completed

Best rated games: Ristar (89), Sonic the Hedgehog 3 (89), Shining Power 2 (89)

15. SNES/Tremendous Famicom – 49.10 million

Release date: November 21, 1990 (Japan)

Production status: completed

Best rated games: Tremendous Mario International 2: Yoshi's Island (96), Chrono Cause (96), Tremendous Metroid (96)

14. Xbox One – 50 millones*

Release date: November 22, 2013 (North The us, Europe, Australia, South Asia)

Production status: completed

Best rated games: Crimson Lifeless Redemption 2 (97), Grand Robbery Auto V (97), Steel Tools Cast V: The Phantom Ache (95)



13. NES/Famicom – 61.91 million

Release date: July 15, 1983 (Japan)

Production status: completed

Best rated games (in line with IGN; Metacritic knowledge now not to be had): Tremendous Mario Bros. 3 (95), The Legend of Zelda (90), Tremendous Mario Bros. (90)

12. Nintendo 3DS – 75.94 million

Release date: February 26, 2011 (Japan)

Production status: completed

Best rated games: The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time 3-D (94), Hearth Brand: Awakening (92), The Legend of Zelda: A Hyperlink Between Worlds (91)

11. Recreation Boy Advance – 81.51 millones

Release date: March 21, 2001 (Japan)

Production status: completed

Best rated games: The Legend of Zelda: A Hyperlink to the Previous (95), Tony Hawk's Professional Skater 2 (95), Tremendous Mario Advance 4: Tremendous Mario Bros. 3 (94)

10. PlayStation Moveable – 82 millones*

Release date: December 12, 2004 (Japan)

Production status: completed

Best rated games: God of Conflict: Chains of Olympus (91), Grand Robbery Auto: Chinatown Wars (90), Shin Megami Tensei: Personality 3 Moveable (89)

9. Xbox 360 – 85 million*

Release date: November 22, 2005 (North The us)

Production status: completed

Best rated games: Grand Robbery Auto IV (98), Grand Robbery Auto V (97), BioShock (96)

8. PlayStation 3 – 87.5 millones*

Release date: November 11, 2006 (Japan)

Production status: completed

Best rated games: Grand Robbery Auto IV (98), Grand Robbery Auto V (97), Uncharted 2: Kingdom of Thieves (96)

7. Nintendo Wii – 101.63 million

Release date: November 19, 2006 (North The us)

Production status: completed

Best rated games: Tremendous Mario Galaxy (97), Tremendous Mario Galaxy 2 (97), The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess (95)

6. PlayStation – 102.4 millones

Release date: December 3, 1994 (Japan)

Production status: completed

Best rated games: Tony Hawk's Professional Skater 2 (98), Tekken 3 (96), Gran Turismo (96)

5. Nintendo Transfer – 111.08 million

Release date: March 3, 2017

Production status: In growth

Best rated games: The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (97), Tremendous Mario Odyssey (97), The Space in Fata Morgana (97)

4. PlayStation 4 – 117.2 millones

Release date: November 15, 2013 (North The us)

Production status: In growth

Best rated games: Crimson Lifeless Redemption 2 (97), Grand Robbery Auto V (97), Personality 5 Royal (95)

3. Recreation Boy/Recreation Boy Colour – 118.69 millones

Release date: April 21, 1989 (Japan)

Production status: completed

Best rated games: Steel Tools Cast (96), Tremendous Mario Bros. Deluxe (93), The Legend of Zelda: Oracle of Ages (92)

2. Nintendo DS – 154.02 milllones

Release date: November 21, 2004 (North The us)

Production status: completed

Best rated games: Grand Robbery Auto: Chinatown Wars (93), Flipnote Studio (93), Chrono Cause (92)