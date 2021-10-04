The most productive talents and gear for Albedo in Genshin Have an effect on

Albedo He’s a 5-star Genshin Have an effect on personality and bearer of the Geo part who makes use of his sword to assault enemies and toughen the staff. He’s a fighter who purposes as the primary attacker, however too can act as a toughen. Being a consumer of this part, it has superb protection, despite the fact that it does now not have a protect like different carriers.

Within the following information we depart you the entire data on Albedo, in addition to the listing of maximum beneficial artifacts and guns to get probably the most out of this personality. Don’t leave out it!

Elementary data of Albedo

rarity weapon part acquiring well being degree 90 assault degree 90 protection degree 90 5 stars Espada Geo Gachapón 13.226 251 876

Talentos de Albedo en Genshin Have an effect on

favonius sword methodology: albor Customary Assault: carry out as much as 5 fast assaults. Charged Assault: consumes a certain quantity of Stamina to land a crossed sword strike. Descendant Assault: launches from the air to hit the bottom, destructive within reach enemies and working AoE Harm upon affect. abiogenesis: sun isotoma When enemies within the middle of the sun isotome house take harm, it’s going to turn out to be a fleeting flower, opening up and working AoE Geo Harm proportional to Albedo’s DEF. When a personality stands at the sun isotome, Geo’s energy might be concentrated to shape a crystallized platform of a definite peak on which the characters can stand. Just one isotome created by means of Albedo can exist at a time. The sun isotome is regarded as a Geo introduction. introduction: tectonic tide Albedo orders her Geo crystals to blow up, flinging them ahead and working Geo Harm at the AoE. If there’s already a sun isotome created by means of Albedo at the battlefield, it’s going to create 7 vegetation of demise inside the house of ​​the isotome, inflicting a violent explosion that offers Geo Harm to the AoE. The wear and tear performed by means of the explosion and the vegetation of demise is not going to create a fleeting flower. limestone drive Will increase the wear and tear dealt by means of Abiogenesis Fleeting Flower: Sun Isotome by means of 25% in opposition to enemies beneath 50% Well being. homunculus knowledge Introduction: Tectonic tide will increase by means of 125 pts. Elemental Mastery of within reach staff characters for 10 sec. alchemy genius When crafting weapon ascension fabrics, there’s a 10% probability of receiving double.





Albedo Constellations by means of Genshin Have an effect on

eden flower When a fleeting flower of Abiogenesis: Sun Isotome created by means of Albedo explodes, it recovers 1.2 pts. of Elemental Power. phanerozoic eon Each and every stack of Fateful Mathematics will increase Albedo’s harm by means of an quantity equivalent to 30% of her DEF. Can stack a most of four occasions. Introduction: Tectonic Tide consumes Fateful Mathematics, taking away all stacks and lengthening the wear and tear dealt by means of the explosions from Introduction: Tectonic Tide and the Plant life of Dying. helios grace Building up the ability degree of Abiogenesis: Sun Isotome +3. It may be larger as much as Lv. fifteen. divine fall If the characters in use are within the house of ​​the sun isotome, building up the wear and tear in their Descending Assaults by means of 30%. tide of the haic Introduction ability degree larger: Tectonic Tide +3. It may be larger as much as Lv. fifteen. purifying earth Will increase the wear and tear of characters by means of 17% if they’re within the house of ​​the sun isotome and underneath the safety of a protect created by means of Crystallization.





Armas de Albedo de Genshin Have an effect on

weapon impact sort rarity acquiring assault degree 90 Rumpemontanas Defend Coverage by means of 20%. After attacking an enemy, ATK is larger by means of 4% for 8 sec. This impact can stack as much as 5 occasions and turn on as soon as each and every 0.3 sec. Additionally, whilst underneath the safety of a protect, the ATK spice up impact is larger by means of 100%. Espada 5 stars Gachapón 122 favonius sword CRIT Hits have a 60% probability to generate a small quantity of Elemental Debris, which can regenerate 6 Power for the nature. It may possibly handiest happen as soon as each and every 12 seconds. Espada 4 stars Gachapón 99 toxic want Will increase elemental ability harm by means of 16% and elemental ability crucial probability by means of 6%. Espada 4 stars Gachapón 109





Artefactos para Albedo de Genshin Have an effect on

artifacts impact 2 items impact 4 items historical the Aristocracy ritual Final Talent Harm + 20%. After casting an Final Talent, building up the ATK of all staff contributors by means of 20% for 12 sec. This impact can not stack.