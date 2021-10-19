The most productive talents and gear for Ganyu in Genshin Have an effect on

Ganyu He’s a 5-star Genshin Have an effect on personality who can serve as as each a number one and toughen attacker. Makes use of a arco as a weapon, being one of the most characters that lately do probably the most harm. She is a person of the part Cryo, so it additionally inflicts Freezing enemies and will benefit from the basic reactions of the group.

Within the following information, we go away you the entire details about Ganyu, in addition to the easiest guns and artifacts so you’ll be able to benefit from the nature.

Elementary data of Ganyu in Genshin Have an effect on

well being stage 90 assault stage 90 protection stage 90 Essential harm 9.797 335 630 38.4%

Talentos de Ganyu en Genshin Have an effect on

litian capturing method Standard Assault: fires as much as 6 consecutive photographs. Charged Assault: Execute a Actual Shot. Whilst aiming, an icy air of mystery will acquire at the arrowhead earlier than it’s fired. Its results will probably be other relying on how lengthy it’s been charged: Rate 1: Fires a frozen arrow that offers Cryo Harm. Rate 2 – Fireplace an icy arrow that offers Cryo Harm. Upon hitting its goal, the arrow will explode, making a frost blast and working Cryo Harm to the AoE. chili china Ganyu leaps again to go away an ice lotus, keeping off all impurity and working Cryo Harm at the AoE. The Ice Lotus frequently name callings surrounding enemies, luring them in to assault it. The resistance of the lotus is proportional to the Max Lifestyles. of Ganyu. It explodes when destroyed or after its length, dealing Cryo Harm at the AoE. heavenly flood Soften snow and frost into the ambience to summon a holy ice pearl that exorcises evil. During the facility, the pearl will frequently rain down ice shards that hit enemies inside an AoE, dealing Cryo Harm. undivided middle After casting an icy arrow, build up the CRIT ranking of the following icy arrow and the frost blast led to through it through 20% for five sec. unity between heaven and earth Workforce characters throughout the Heavenly Flood space acquire 20% Bonus Cryo Harm. substitute bow Recovers 15% of the minerals utilized in making bows.





Ganyu constellations for Genshin Have an effect on

dew drinker Reduces the Cryo RES of enemies hit through a Rate 2 icy arrow or a frost blast through 15% for six sec. Additionally, when hitting an enemy, Ganyu recovers 2 pts. of Elemental Power. This impact can handiest be induced as soon as for each and every Rate 2 Icy Arrow, irrespective of whether or not the Icy Arrow and the Frost Blast hit the enemy. the auspicious Building up the costs of Trail of Chilin through 1. cloud rider Building up Talent Stage of Heavenly Flood +3. It may be higher as much as Lv. fifteen. adventure west Enemies joined within the Sky Flood AoE take bonus harm. This impact strengthens through the years. Harm begins with an extra 5%, expanding through 5% each 3 seconds as much as a most of 25%. This impact persists for three seconds after the enemy strikes clear of the AoE of the facility. the merciful Building up the talent stage of Trail of Chilin +3. It may be higher as much as Lv. fifteen. the merciful The use of Trail of Chilin gets rid of the want to rate the following icy arrow for 30 seconds.





Armas para Ganyu en Genshin Have an effect on

weapon rarity acquiring impact stage 1 assault stage 90 masters arch 5 stars Gachapón Harm handled Standard and Charged Assaults is higher through 12%. After firing a Standard or Charged Assault, the wear is higher through 8% for each 0.1 sec the arrow stays within the air. This impact can stack as much as 5 instances. 608 arch of the darkish crag 4 stars Paimon bargains Defeating an enemy will increase ATK through 12% for 30s, stacking as much as three times. The length of each and every accumulation is impartial. 565 compound bow 4 stars Forging When hitting with Standard Assault and Charged Assault, will increase ATK through 4% and Velocity. Standard Assault through 1.2% for six sec. This impact can stack as much as 4 instances and turn on as soon as each 0.3 sec. 454





Artefactos para Ganyu en Genshin Have an effect on

artifact voucher 2 items voucher 4 items wintry weather nomad Cryo Harm Bonus + 15%. Will increase CRIT Probability through 20% in opposition to enemies suffering from Cryo. If the enemy is Frozen, CRIT Prob will probably be higher through an extra 20%.