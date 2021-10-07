The most productive talents and gear for Jean at Genshin Have an effect on

Jean is among the contributors of Genshin Have an effect on’s Knights of Favonius. A consumer of the Anemo part, this warrior armed with a sword purposes throughout the workforce as a improve, having the ability to heal the group.

Within the following information we will be able to inform you the entire important details about Jean, in addition to the very best guns and artifacts so you’ll be able to profit from it.

Elementary details about Jean on Genshin Have an effect on

well being stage 90 assault stage 90 protection stage 90 heal bonus stage 90 14695 239 769 22.2%

Jean’s skills at Genshin Have an effect on

favonius sword method Standard Assault: carry out as much as 5 fast assaults. Charged Assault: consumes a specific amount of Stamina to unharness an assault that comprises Anemo power. Descending assault: launches from the air to hit the bottom, destructive enemies alongside the way in which and working House Injury upon affect. BLOSSOM EDGE Focusing the ability of the wind on her sword, Jean channels a mini-storm, knocking enemies within the course she’s pointing and working a considerable amount of Anemo Injury. Dangle down: Dangle on to reserve the whirlwind to entice within reach enemies in entrance of her. The course of appeal can also be adjusted. The nature will stay motionless at some point of the ability. dandelion breeze Summons the security of the wind to create a Dandelion Box, knocking again within reach enemies and working Anemo Injury. On the similar time, he straight away heals a considerable amount of Lifestyles from all allies and group contributors. The quantity restored varies according to Jean’s ATK. Dandelion box: Ceaselessly regenerates the Lifetime of an best friend. Grants stated best friend Affinity Anemo. Offers Anemo Injury to enemies coming into or leaving the sector. significant other of the wind On hit, Standard Assaults have a 50% likelihood to heal all celebration contributors for 15% of Jean’s ATK. let the wind information us After the usage of Dandelion’s Breeze, regenerate 20% of Elemental Power. information wind When a “Best” is completed in a dish with restorative results, there’s a 12% likelihood of acquiring double the quantity of the product.





Genshin Have an effect on Constellations

tempest spiral Will increase Snowfall Edge’s pull velocity when held for greater than 1 2d, and will increase the wear and tear it offers by way of 40%. Defend of the folk When Jean selections up an Elemental Orb or Particle, her Spd will increase. Assault and Vel. Motion of all group contributors by way of 15% for 15 seconds. When the west wind blows Building up Dandelion’s Breeze Ability Degree +3.

It may be larger as much as Lv. fifteen. Dandelion Kingdom Anemo RES of all enemies inside Dandelion’s Breeze house reduced by way of 40%. Explosive burst Building up Snowfall’s Ability Degree +3.

It may be larger as much as Lv. fifteen. Dandelion, devoted protector of Mondstadt Inside Dandelion’s Breeze box, harm taken is reduced by way of 35%. When exiting it, the impact lasts 3 extra assaults or 10 seconds.





Guns for Jean in Genshin Have an effect on

weapon impact acquiring rarity assault stage 90 Favonius Sword CRIT Hits have a 60% likelihood to generate a small quantity of Elemental Debris, which is able to regenerate 6 Power for the nature. It may simplest happen as soon as each 12 seconds. Gachapón 4 stars 454 Celestial Sharp Blade Will increase Vital Probability by way of 4%. Casting an Final Ability positive aspects Sky Piercing Drive, expanding Motion Pace ​​and Assault Pace ​​by way of 10%, and Standard and Charged Assaults deal further harm equivalent to twenty% of Assault. This impact lasts for 12 seconds. Gachapón 5 stars 608 Aquila Favonia Will increase ATK by way of 20%. Upon taking harm, the soul of the Falcon of the West is activated, elevating the banner of resistance, regenerating Lifestyles equivalent to 100% ATK, and working harm equivalent to 200% ATK to within reach enemies. This impact can simplest happen as soon as each 15 seconds. Gachapón 5 stars 674 toxic want Will increase elemental ability harm by way of 16% and elemental ability essential likelihood by way of 6%. Upon of completion of Poison Want 4 stars 510





Artifacts for Jean at Genshin Have an effect on

artifact impact 2 items impact 4 items emerald inexperienced color Anemo Injury Bonus + 15%. Will increase Whirlwind harm by way of 60%. Relying at the elemental sort you will have, it decreases the enemy’s corresponding Elemental RES by way of 40% for 10 sec.