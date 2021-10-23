The most productive talents and kit for Qiqi in Genshin Have an effect on

Qiqi is for sure probably the most odd characters of Genshin Have an effect on. We’re speaking a few zombie, but in addition a personality from 5 stars part provider Cryo. Makes use of a sword to assault and purposes within the position of healer inside the staff.

Within the following information we go away you with the entire details about Qiqi, in addition to the very best guns and artifacts so you’ll get essentially the most out of the nature. Don’t pass over it!

Genshin Have an effect on Qiqi Fundamentals

well being stage 90 assault stage 90 protection stage 90 therapeutic bonus rarity acquiring weapon 12.368 287 922 22.2% 5 stars Gachapón Espada

Qiqi skills at Genshin Have an effect on

historic sword methodology Customary Assault: carry out as much as 5 fast assaults. Charged Assault: consumes a specific amount of Stamina to hurry ahead, dealing harm to enemies alongside the way in which. Descending assault: launches from the air to hit the bottom, harmful enemies alongside the way in which and working House Injury upon have an effect on. adeptus magic: usher in of frost The use of the Ice Blood Talisman, Qiqi summons the Bring in of Frost, dealing Cryo Injury to all close by enemies. When Qiqi hits a goal together with his Customary or Charged Assaults, he regenerates Well being for all staff individuals and all close by allied characters. The quantity of Existence regenerated is dependent upon Qiqi’s ATK. Regenerate a specific amount of Existence from the present persona at common durations. Apply the present persona to deal Cryo Injury to all enemies in his trail. adeptus magic: preserver of fortune Qiqi unleashes the Adeptus energy sealed inside of his frame, marking close by enemies with a Talisman of Fortune that offers Cryo Injury. Fortune Preservation Talisman: When enemies marked with the Talisman take Injury, the nature that dealt the wear and tear regenerates Existence. elixir of lifestyles When a personality beneath the affect of Adeptus Artwork: Bring in of Frost Triggers an Elemental Response, expanding your Therapeutic Bonus gained by means of 20% for 8 sec. a take a look at the arcane When Qiqi hits enemies with Customary Assault or Charged Assault, he has a 50% likelihood to place a Talisman of Fortune on them for six seconds. This impact can most effective cause as soon as each and every 30 seconds. recollections of a previous lifestyles Display the positioning of close by Liyue specialties at the Mini-map.





Constellations of Qiqi in Genshin Have an effect on

Frost asceticism Qiqi regenerates 2 pts. Elemental Power when Bring in of Frost hits an enemy marked by means of a fortune-keeping talisman. Polar chilly Qiqi’s Customary and Charged Assault harm is greater by means of 15% in opposition to enemies suffering from Cryo. Heavenly mandate Build up the ability stage of Magic Adeptus: Preserver of Fortune +3. It may be greater as much as Lv. fifteen. Divine Suppression Reduces the ATK of goals marked by means of the Preservation of Fortune talisman by means of 20%. Red Lotus Flower Build up the ability stage of Magic Adeptus: Bring in of Frost +3. It may be greater as much as Lv. fifteen. Ceremony of resurrection Casting the Magic Adeptus: Preserver of Fortune talent revives all close by staff individuals who’ve been defeated and regenerates 50% in their Existence. It could actually most effective happen as soon as each and every 15 min.





Armas para Qiqi

weapon rarity acquiring stage 90 impact assault stage 90 Sacrifice Sword 4 stars Gachapón When dealing harm thru an Elemental Ability, there may be an 80% likelihood to reset the ToE of this ability. This impact can cause as soon as each and every 14 seconds. 454 Flute 4 stars Gachapón On hitting, Customary or Charged ATKs will acquire a Harmonic. 5 Harmonics turn on the facility of tune, dealing 200% ATK Injury to surrounding warring parties. Harmonics last as long as 30 seconds, and 1 Harmonic will also be finished each and every 0.5 s. 510





Artifacts for Qiqi

artifact voucher 2 items voucher 4 items liked maiden Will increase therapeutic finished by means of 15%. The use of an Elemental or Final Ability will increase the therapeutic gained from all staff individuals by means of 20% for 10 sec.