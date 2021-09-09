The most productive talents and kit for Shogun Raiden in Genshin Have an effect on

Descending assault: Launches from the air to hit the bottom, destructive within sight enemies and working AoE Injury upon affect.

Charged Assault: It consumes a certain quantity of Stamina to accomplish an upward assault.

Commonplace Assault: Execute as much as 5 consecutive blows along with his spear.

The wear handled the coordinated assault by way of non-team characters might be 20% of the unique harm.

At maximum, the Thunderous Eye of Punishment will simplest be capable of execute a coordinated assault each and every 0.9 seconds consistent with crew.

Whilst a personality is beneath the results of thunderous punishment eye, the wear and tear he offers along with his Final Skill will increase in share to the Elemental Power ate up to accomplish that skill.

When the assaults of characters that get this impact deal harm to an enemy, the attention will unharness a coordinated assault that offers Electro Injury to the AoE at that enemy’s location.

ULTI: SECRET TECHNIQUE – ONEIRIC TRUTH

Acquire the countless truths and eat his countless ambition to execute a dream lower that exterminates all of the curses of the sector, causing Electro Injury within the AoE and going to the state of “dream thoughts” for a undeniable time period.

On this state, the Shogun Raiden assaults along with her tachi, and her Commonplace, Charged, and Descending Assaults deal Electro Injury, which can’t be substituted by way of being imbued with some other component.

When hitting an enemy with those assaults, all within sight crew characters regenerate Elemental Power. This regeneration can happen as soon as consistent with 2d and turn on a most of five occasions whilst Dream Thoughts is lively.

On this state, the Shogun Raiden’s interrupt RES is greater, and he turns into immune to break taken from the response of Electrocharged.