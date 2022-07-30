The most realistic and difficult zombie game: 30 Project Zomboid details that we love

Almost ten years after its release it is still a very popular game.

Although it has been on the market for almost ten years, even as early access, Project Zomboid enjoyed a new golden age just a few months ago with a strong rise in popularity thanks to Twitch. But what is so special about this zombie survival game? From the outset it is one of the more realistic experiences that you can find in the video game world, with a lot of details that can leave you speechless.

A poorly healed wound can end up killing youPrecisely to them we dedicate this video with 30 realistic details of one of the most attractive RPG and open world survival games on PC… and also one of the most challenging because in Project Zomboid practically everything kills. A minor wound that you don’t heal in time? Death. Do you try to force a car and the alarm goes off? Probably death. Did a zombie take a small bite out of your arm? Death! Because there are no miracle cures.

As you can see in the video, this game is full of amazing details that help to fully immerse you in the fearsome post-apocalyptic world that it portrays. A dangerous game scenario that you can go through in the company of friends, to increase the chances of surviving the undead. Still under development, Project Zomboid can be purchased for just over 15 euros.

If you have already played it, do not hesitate to share your impressions with the rest of the 3DJuegos readers. What is it that most attracts you to Project Zomboid? What detail surprised you the most?

