The most successful car in Formula 1 vs. a current one: the shocking comparison of Senna and Prost’s McLaren with the 2020 one

The McLaren MP4 / 4 cockpit by Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost (Twitter @ McLarenF1).

One makes it clear that it is a race car. The other looks like the cockpit of a fighter plane. There are 32 years of difference, but both are Formula 1 monoposts. Today McLaren released two images on its networks where you can see the cockpit (where the driver goes) of a MP4/4 and a MCL 35. The first is the most successful car in 71 years of the Maxima. The other is the car that the English team revived and ended with third in the Constructors’ Championship in 2020.

The MP4 / 4 has a round steering wheel and only three buttons, one of them for removal. Its little board is one of the first digitized. But the most eloquent is its manual gear lever that appears on the right. The pilot was almost sitting on the floor and you can see how uncomfortable the place is. Although it has a better vision without the presence of the Halo. This 1988 copy was the one they used Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, protagonists of the strongest duel of all time. In that season both fought for the title and between the two they were left with 15 of 16 races. That is why it is considered the most successful car in history.

The MP4 line started in 1981 with the design of Gordon Murray, who worked with Carlos Reutemann at Brabham between 1972 and 1976. It was the first F1 car made of carbon fiber, a material that is lighter and six times stronger than steel. It was revolutionary and from then on all cars in the category used that path.

Bruno Senna with the car his uncle used to win the first of his three championships (REUTERS / Amanda Perobelli).

At the last Brazilian Grand Prix there was an MP4 / 4. It was in 2019 at the Autodromo de Interlagos José Carlos Pace where Bruno Senna, Ayrton’s nephew, and former pilot, Martin Brundle, they turned the vehicle with that in what was a strong emotional rescue. It was a peak of nostalgia for those who lived through that time and amazement for the little ones for a Honda V12 engine that was heard throughout the circuit.

While the 2020 MCL 35, without being a winner like the other, was the one that returned the smile to the Woking team. With the Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz (Today at Ferrari) they were competitive and achieved podiums. The clearest difference is the Halo, the device that protects the heads of the pilots. They affirm that it does not bother the vision and since 2018 it has shown why its usefulness prevails over its lack of aesthetics. The best known cases were the accident after the start of Belgium in 2018 where Fernando Alonso the Alfa Romeo of Charles Leclerc. And the last example is the terrible clash of Romain Grosjean in Bahrain where that protection saved the French from the guardrail.

The interior of the MCL 35 used in 2020 by Lando Norris and Carlos Sainz (Twitter @ McLarenF1).

But going back to your cockpit, another notable point is the steering wheel where there are more than 20 buttons, knobs and levers. Among them those that allow speed changes, something key and that provides comfort. The so-called “levers behind the wheel” have been in use since the early 1990s and it was an important advance. Also appear the car’s ignition buttons, the radio, the DRS (system that gives more speed and allows overtaking), the pit stop warning and the balance of the brakes. And it includes the digital board.

Both images demonstrate the evolution in technology and security. Also how runners had to cope 30 years ago when the human factor had a greater influence. The driving system of that time was more traditional and similar to that of a conventional car.

However, this also does not detract from the current drivers. They are a kind of computer connected to the car. They must handle all those controls at 250 km / h in races that normally last an hour and a half. The current F1, despite having a hybrid engine (one electric and one combustion) are the fastest in history and their full power ranges from 1,000 horsepower.

Every time these comparisons get out there is an impact on how cars and evolution have changed. It is a demonstration of everything that is worked on in the bases of the equipment that each time resembles NASA laboratories. In a few decades, when a cockpit from that moment is shown and compared to one from 2021, the feeling will be the same. Today the interior of an F1 looks like a fighter plane. Maybe 30 years from now it will resemble that of a spaceship. But deep down, both are race cars and that is the magic of the Top Category.

