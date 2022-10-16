The most tragic and absurd accidents that ended the lives of Hollywood stars

The most tragic and ironic accidents that took Hollywood stars (Photo: Special Infobae Mexico / Jovani Pérez)

The entertainment world has always been associated with eccentricity, luxury, fashion and also with tragedy. many great stars Hollywod they ended their lives abruptly in horrible and sometimes stupid accidents.

Anton Yelchin died after being crushed by his own car (EFE)

The popular Russian-American film and television actor, known for playing Pavel Chekov in the reboot film series Star Trekhad one of the most accidental deaths absurd of this list, then he was crushed to death by his own car.

On the morning of June 19, 2016, Yelchin was found by friends pinned between his car and a brick pillar outside his home in Studio City, California, in what was described as a “freak accident.” Apparently, the actor got out of his car and while he was going to the entrance of his house, he rolled backwards and caught him against the pillar and a security fence, according to the network. CNN.

He was pronounced dead later that day at the age of 27 years. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office identified the cause of death as “traumatic suffocation”.

This is how Paul Walker’s car was left after the accident (Photo: Getty Images)

It was the latest tragedy of a star that shocked the world. American actor, model, race car driver, and marine biologist, best known for his role as Brian O’Conner in the action movie The Fast and the Furious, He died right at the hands of the speed and the eccentric vehicles that gave him international fame.

The irony of this case is so great that to date the various theories about what could have happened remain controversial among fans of the Hollywood blockbuster saga, because on a Saturday, November 30, 2013 in California, after colliding his vehicle and it caught fire due to excessive speed, he lost his life.

The actor died at the hands of speed, the main theme of the saga that gave him international fame. People still remember him with a lot of love (Photo: Getty Images)

Being a racing driver in his character and basing his entire professional life on speed and underground racing, that day he was not the one who took the wheel that ended his life. After colliding his Porsche Carrera GT rojo against an electrical pole and a tree, going off in a curve, causing his vehicle, driven at that moment by his friend and associate Roger wheelswith him as co-pilot, was consumed by flames in a short time everything ended.

As a curious fact, the color red in vehicles has been popularly associated with death and accidents, since a large number of reported cases of this type of mishaps and tragic deaths have occurred in cars and motorcycles with this color range.

Car accident image of Jayne Mansfield (Grosby Group)

The first female case on this list is played by an American actress, singer and model, who was considered one of the main sex symbols of the late 50s: Jayne Mansfield. She starred in popular Hollywood movies that always emphasized her platinum hair, her opulent figure and her prominent bust, being part of a popular image that is currently part of a very common meme on social networks – where Sophia Loren he looks at her with envy, while she smiles.

His children miraculously survived (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

The night of June 29, 1967, at crash the car in which she was traveling with the back of a truck trailer, on a highway in the state of Louisiana, the popular interpreter lost her life with just 34 years. Public information confirmed that she was accompanied by her driver, by her last apparent lover -lawyer Sam Brody-, and by three of his children. Unbelievably, the three adults, who were riding in the front seat, died instantly, but instead, the childrenbeing in the back seat, alone suffered minor injuries and injuries.

Before becoming a princess, Grace Kelly was an actress and won an Oscar (Photo: Getty Images)

Royalty is not exempt either: although by marrying Prince Raniero III she became the princess consort of Monacoher work as an American film actress, which even earned her Oscar winner in the category Best actress for the tape the anguish of living in the year 1955, is the main reason why the unfortunate death of Grace Kelly continues to be remembered.

National and international newspapers reported on September 13, 1982, that Grace insisted on driving -disregarding her chauffeur- back to Monaco, since she was at her country house in Roc Angel; So had an accident going off the road el Rover P6 B 3500 S, a popular curve. As in the Mansfield case, the actress was accompanied by her daughter, Estefanía de Mónaco, who survived.

LOS ANGELES – 1955: Actor James Dean posed for the iconic character that made him famous in the 1955 film “Rebel Without a Cause” (Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

As if this list never got tired of ironies, one of the most popular “rebels” in film history died just because he was insubordinate. Considered a cultural icon of adolescent disillusionment and social distancing, as expressed in the title of his most famous film, rebel without a causethe dear Jim Stark brought this character to his real life.

On September 30, 1955, at the age of 24 yearsthe heartthrob who stole sighs had a car crash. The problem with this story is that it is full of theories, since the official version has been contrasted with more than one documentary made by major American television stations, as well as personal investigations by renowned specialized journalists, so what happened with his death is quite a mystery.

María Montez was a Latin actress from the golden age of Hollywood (Photo: Getty Images)

Accident or carelessness? The case of this outstanding actress in the Hollywood Golden Age who was of Latin origin -because he was born on June 6, 1912 in Barahona, Dominican Republic– has also caused great indignation among the artistic community, because in addition to being one of the few latin girl who strongly stood up for Spanish-speakers in the American seventh art when it was at its height, the report of how he died was also absurd.

A bath with mineral salts at too high a temperature caused him a sudden heart attack. He was on September 7, 1951 and was 39 years old.

