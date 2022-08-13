The most unexpected Dragon Ball game: I have tried Breakers and I think a great fight is coming

His announcement was most surprising. Being the fight the favorite genre of the Dragon Ball saga, that Bandai Namco bet on an asymmetric multiplayer almost nobody saw it coming, but now that we have been able to try it, we have a lot to talk about Dragon Ball Breakers.

When Dragon Ball Breakers was announced, not a few players observed this title with reservations. Player vs. Player asymmetric. Long story short, seven survivors must join forces and collect a series of keys to unlock a time machine and escape from one of the iconic villains of the Dragon Ball franchise, such as Frieza, Cell, or Buu. In the process of gathering the keys, the villain can – and should – hunt down the survivors to make it difficult to call the time machine. At 3DJuegos we have already had the opportunity to test it during a beta phase limited in hours in its version for PlayStation, not without problems since it has been really difficult to find games to enjoy the action of this new game in the Dragon Ball saga. But let’s go to the important thing, how is it? Does your competitive premise work?

Since it is an asymmetric multiplayer and therefore depending on who you control the goals are very different, to make it easier to review its key features, I’m going to divide the article into the experience of the game as a survivor, and the one you have if you play the villain. But I’ll tell you in advance that at least for now, I’ve noticed a some imbalance between the two roles that can turn the game experience into something quite unfair… in favor of the one you least imagine. Does this break with the many promises of Breakers? No, as I will tell you below, it is a game with potential that can bring us great joy, but I also tell you that it still has a long way to go if it wants to reach this goal.

The survivors in Dragon Ball Breakers

We start with those that -a priori- have the most disadvantages: the survivors, who, as I told you, must find a total of five keys spread over five zones to call the time machine. The design of the maps has a distribution by which these precious objects are located on the edges of the stage, with a large central area that connects them all and in which the time machine will appear once we invoke it.

That would be the main objective of the game, and in the process of completing it, the survivors can get different objects that will give you advantages when it comes to finding the keys or escaping and facing the villain. Objects like the Dragon Radar (which we can use to find the Dragon Balls or the Keys) are going to be very helpful in the process of surviving. There are several ways to get those items: in containers scattered around the map or rescuing survivors, who hide in places like caves or houses.

It may be the case that in the first minutes of the game four or five players manage to beat up the opponentThere is a somewhat more violent route if you do not want to find the keys: the survivors can face the villain transforming into some of the franchise’s iconic heroes. To transform, you have to load a bar that has three levels. The higher the level, the more powerful the character we transform into, and the higher the level, the harder we hit. This is where I found one of the problems with the beta: the coordinated groups of survivors they can finish the game reasonably quickly if they get the transformation in a hurry and go in a group to give the villain cakes. Getting the levels is quite easy if survivors are rescued, and it may be the case that in the first minutes of the game four or five players get enough power to transform and beat up the opponent without them being able to do much.

Without coordination things change a lot, yes indeed. The “divide and conquer” tactic is quite effective, and as soon as two or three survivors have fallen the game starts to get uphill for the group. It will be interesting to see what the developer does to avoid this, and that is if we see a case similar to that of Dead By Daylight We will probably see groups of seven people looking for a game at the same time, so without a proper balance the villains are going to have a pretty regular time.

The villain in Dragon Ball Breakers

Frieza and Cell have been available in the beta, and although both have different abilities, the plan is always the same: hunt down the survivors and civilians scattered around the map. By this I mean that the essence of the villain’s game is always the same: exterminating innocents raises our power level, and as we pass the level we will transform and we will hit harder.

At the beginning of the game, you have to look for civilians quickly to get at least the first level, because as soon as we start we are quite soft. From there, things depend a little more on our ability, and the ideal is to go hunting for survivors while we continue looking for civilians and find Dragon Balls (with which we become invincible or recover health).

During the game they can be destroyed whole sectors of the map with an explosion, and thus limit the area of ​​movement of the survivors. As soon as we are in the penultimate transformation or in the last one, the threat posed by the transformation of the survivors will be greatly mitigated, and we will be able to hunt those who remain at that point in the game a little more calmly.

It will be interesting to see to what extent the game builds a loyal player base.It’s okay if the survivors manage to summon the time machine, and it can be destroyed to foil their plans. When the main one is destroyed, a second time machine with which the remaining survivors can achieve a pyrrhic victory, but this one can also be destroyed. Come on, games can be as fun as they are exciting if all the ingredients are combined perfectly. That’s why, although it has cost me horrors to find games, I want to make it clear that the game is far from a disaster.

The games are quite entertaining and in general it is an asymmetrical Player versus Player that is quite successful. However, we must point out the elephant in the room, and that is comes to fight with Dead by Daylight for a niche that Behavior Interactive’s game has been occupying for years. If Dragon Ball Breakers were free we would be talking about a strong competitor, but the fact that go out to 20 euros It seems like a somewhat risky decision, especially when its biggest rival has a much more attractive price for the user. Of course, the Dragon Ball license tends to sell quite a bit, but it will be interesting to see to what extent the game builds a loyal player base when it releases on October 14.