The most unknown features of VLC that can greatly improve your experience of playing movies and music

The free media player VLC Player is one of the most popular applications in its field, thanks to its ease of use and versatility (the list of audio and video formats supported by it is quite extensive). But few users are capable of scratching beyond the most obvious functions of VLC… and the truth is that it holds more than one surprise. We show you here some of them, related to its role as a player (another day we will talk about the recorder, converter, streaming server, etc.).

Synchronize audio and subtitles

Any video is made up of two fundamental elements: the audio track and the image track; sometimes (increasingly frequently) it is possible that a third one is added to them, that of the subtitles (through a *.srt file). Y when the two/three tracks are not perfectly in sync, the viewing experience can be quite confusingas well as exasperating.

However, simply go to ‘Tools > Track Synchronization’ to bring up a dialog box that allows us to advance or delay the audio tracks and subtitles with respect to the video imageusing the arrows shown next to the seconds indicator.





From there, everything depends on us and our luck with trial and error. Another thing: if the subtitles are embedded in the image (and not contained in an .srt) there will be nothing we can do to solve a bad synchronization.

Play and download videos from YouTube

There are numerous programs and online services that allow us to download videos from YouTube for free. But, although few users know it, this function is also possible to perform the same operation from VLC itself. Certainly, it requires some step beyond “paste URL here and click button”, but it’s still a good option for downloading videos.

Access ‘Media > Open Network Location’. In the dialog that will open next, We paste the URL of the YouTube video that we want to downloadand click the ‘Play’ button:





Once VLC has loaded the YouTube video in question, we must access ‘Tools> Codec information’ and, in the new window, copy the URL that appears in the text box from the bottom of it:





We’ll paste the URL into the address bar of our favorite web browser, hit ‘Enter’ and it will start playing. Now it’s just a video file, without all the YouTube paraphernalia. Now we just have to click on the three dots that are shown in the lower right corner of the video and click on ‘Download’. List!





Loop a section of a video or audio file

Most media players can loop an entire video or playlist without much hassle. Also with VLC, of ​​course, but the player at hand is also capable of looping only a specific section of a media file.

Open with VLC the media file you want. Next, enable the ‘View > Advanced Controls’ option, which will cause the VLC interface to display some new buttons in its interface: the one that interests us is the one that shows the legend ‘a ? b’ (hereinafter the ‘loop button’).





To indicate which portion of video or audio we want to play in a loop, we must move the playback indicator to the beginning of it. Next, we’ll click the loop button: the ‘A’ of it will become orange .

To end the loop, we’ll need to bring the playback indicator to the end of the video or audio portion, and click the loop button again. Now, the ‘B’ will also turn orange.





If we play the video now (?), the portion of the video that we have indicated will be repeated indefinitely. Y if we want to get out of the loop, all we have to do is click again on the ditto button.

Try Video Effects

The ‘Video Effects’ (accessible from Tools > Effects and filters > Video effects) are a very broad section in which we can find all kinds of adjustments of tone, brightness, contrast, saturation, color, etc… but we can also, for example:

Crop a part of the image (indicating number of pixels in Video Effects > Crop)

(indicating number of pixels in Video Effects > Crop) Delete a logo (in Video Effects > Overlay).

(in Video Effects > Overlay). Apply an anti-flicker filter (in Video Effects > Advanced).

(in Video Effects > Advanced). Rotate the video and zoom it interactive (in Video Effects > Geometry).

interactive (in Video Effects > Geometry). Even if we get really bored, play for a while to solve puzzles with the videos (also in Video Effects > Geometry).

Normalize the audio (to protect our eardrums)





Many users consider that one of the most useful features of VLC is the so-called ‘Audio Normalization’, since it prevents us from being shocked by sudden rises in the decibel level due to screams, explosions, gunshots or the likealways keeping the audio volume within a stable and reasonable level.

To achieve this, simply go to ‘Tools > Preferences > Audio’ and enable the ‘Normalize volume’ option, setting the value we prefer. Then, we will have to restart the application.