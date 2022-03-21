The most unusual game in football history: Barbados – Grenada and the 1994 Caribbean Cup

When the Grenada team scored the discount that put the match against Barbados 2-1, the madness broke out on the field and left one of the most unusual matches in football for history.

Sometimes football has unusual things, like that divine hand of Diego Maradona in the middle of the Azteca Stadium that unlocked a complicated match and gave Argentina the passage to the semifinal of the 1986 World Cup, which they would eventually win.

But if that “hand of God” was immortalized among the most iconic plays in the history of the beautiful game, a match, much more earthly than that Argentina-England, perhaps it can take the title of the most unusual in history although memory has not been as kind to him as it was with Maradona’s blessed punch.

We are referring to Barbados-Granada played in the final stage of the group stage of the Caribbean Cup in 1994, a very strange match whose result was motivated by a rule that has not been re-implemented in the tournament since then: the double golden goal.

What was strange about it? Well, I don’t know if I’ve ever heard of a team defending the goal of the opposing team to prevent them from scoring against themselves.

But before we get into the story, let’s first get some context.

The Caribbean Cup

The Caribbean Cup was a tournament organized by the Caribbean Football Union, a small body affiliated with Concacaf that represents some 25 teams from the Americas.

The tournament was held until 2017 when it was replaced by the Concacaf Nations League and by 1994 it was in its fifth edition.

The championship had a somewhat strange organization scheme. First there was a group stage with 16 zones, of which only the first in each zone qualified for the next round. The second phase was also group, but there were only two zones made up of those who qualified from the first phase. Then the semifinal and final instances were played.

The Barbadian and Grenada flags.

The winner of the tournament obtained a place in the Concacaf Gold Cup, which is the equivalent for North and Central America of the Copa América for the nations of the southern continent.

But even if this were the case, the low level of the teams that competed in the tournament and the little cultural penetration of soccer in these countries made the Caribbean Cup an unattractive spectacle for the public.

For this reason, the organizers of the ’94 edition decided to make some changes to the soccer regulations to make it more interesting, which would end up having unusual consequences.

First they determined that no game could be tied, not even those of the group stage, so if equality is decreed in the 90 regulatory minutes, Yes or yes, an additional 30 minutes would be played. But there was an additional trick: in extra time the golden goal rule would be implemented, that is, whoever scored the first goal won the match.

The rule, common in various tournaments during the 1990s, had another “Caribbean” adaptation for this tournament, because instead of a golden goal, the teams that scored in extra time were awarded “golden goals”, that is, each goal was worth twice as much. Something never seen before.

The Caribbean Cup provided a spot in the Concacaf Gold Cup before being replaced in 2017 Concacaf Nations League

These strange rules had a direct effect on rankings, many of them defined by the number of goals scored by one team, especially when tied on points with another. In other words, there were situations where it was ‘more profitable’ for the teams to draw in the 90 minutes and score a double goal in extra time.

the ultimate match

The final group phase of the 94′ Caribbean Cup had its epicenter in Trinidad and Tobago, which had recently recovered from a strong coup attempt and an intense tropical storm.

As novelties that year, Haiti returned as a contender in the final group stage, and the Montserrat team made its debut. In addition, the teams from the Netherlands Antilles, Aruba, Saint Lucia, Cuba and Jamaica were absent.

These “big absences” added to the low general level of the tournament, whose attention was focused on defining the Group A in which were Puerto Rico, Grenada and Barbados.

The final match, which would define the passage to the next round of only one of the three selections, would be played between Grenada, which was tied on three points with Puerto Rico, and Barbados, which had 0 points.

To advance to the round, Barbados had to win to tie on points and score at least two goals to overcome them in the tiebreaker.

With this scenario, the ball rolled in the National State of Barbados on January 27, 1994.

Granada’s stoppage goal came in the 83rd minute to make the score 2-1 and qualify the team that lost the game.

an unusual definition

As expected, the match began with the locals throwing everything to look for the two goals that would give them a pass to the final phase of the Tournament in Trinidad and Tobago.

With 10 minutes remaining in the match, the “Pride of Bajan” was achieving the epic, winning 2-0 against Granada and had the classification in the bag. But in the 83rd minute of the game, the visitors discounted, 2-1, a sufficient result to qualify despite the defeat.

The Barbados players couldn’t believe it, the victory escaped them at the end and as much as they tried to score another goal, time was playing against them. On the other side of the field, Granada fans celebrated the classification.

But the festivities were soon over because Barbarian manager Kevin Millard had an unusual but very clever idea. Playing by the particular rules of the tournament, he ordered his players to score at their own gate. Yes, as incredible as he seems he sent them to score an own goal.

Let us remember that the games could not be tied, there had to be a winner, then the own goal sent them directly to extra time and thanks to the double golden goal rule, Barbados would only have to score one more goal in extra time to emerge victorious.

Barbados defender Terry Sealey scores the own goal that makes the game 2-2 and sends into extra time.

A risky strategy but that in principle bought the game another 30 minutes of play, a better alternative than being eliminated when regulation time was already dying.

So the defender Terry Sealey sneaked closer to his area, passing the ball short and at the foot of his goalkeeper until he finally kicked to score in his own goal. Score of the match 2 to 2 and there were three minutes left to finish the game.

Those last few minutes were crazy. Because the Granada team was desperately looking to score…Where was it!

If they scored in the Barbados goal, they would qualify by winning the match and adding 6 points in the general group, but if they scored in their own goal they also qualified because although they lost the game the goal difference continued to favor them.

Thus the madness was unleashed, with the Barbados team split in two, half the team defending their goal, and the other half on the Granada goal to prevent the Granadans from scoring an own goal.

The madness was unleashed when the Barbados players split up to defend the two goals and prevent Grenada from scoring in either goal.

The slogan was clear: Granda couldn’t score a goal, no matter what goal he tried to do it on.

What was observed in this match stunned the fans and the referee himself, because they could not believe that something like this was happening. The craziest thing of all was that the strategy worked, the game was tied and in extra time Trevor Thorne scored the golden goal that, being worth double, gave the long-awaited classification to the Barbados team.

Group A was as follows: Barbados, 3 points +1 goal difference; Granada 3 points and 0 goal difference; and Puerto Rico 3 points -1 goal difference.

Trevor Thorne scored the golden goal that, being worth double, gave the coveted classification to the Barbados team.

For posterity, the statements of the technical director of Granada, James Clarkson, once the match was over: “I feel like they cheated on me. The person who invented these rules is a candidate for a madhouse. Our players did not know where to attack. I never saw anything like it. In football, you have to score goals against your opponent to win, not against them”.

This story also has a fundamental difference with that Maradonian hand of God, and that is that what we could classify as ‘divine justice’ operated here, since Barbados was eliminated in the first match of the next phase, while Argentina not only won that match against England but would win the World Cup.

Perhaps Barbados was just lucky and not as blessed as Diego in the 1986 World Cup. In any case, the unusual game they starred in served to ensure that the crazy rule of the double golden goal was never used again.

