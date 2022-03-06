The most unusual situation in the NBA: they cleaned the floor in the middle of the game and stopped the attack of the Timberwolves

The unusual action that bothered the Timberwolves offense in the NBA

The NBA is characterized by presenting the audience with a basketball style more focused on the show and with a high number of points in each of the results. But what was experienced on the night of Chesapeake Energy Arena during the duel that had as protagonists the Minnesota Timberwolves before the Oklahoma City Thunder is unprecedented in the league: a team had seven “players” on the pitch in one of the actions.

The Texas franchise trailed 99-83 late in the third quarter when the Texas guard Wolves, Jordan McLaughlin, intercepted a Thunder pass near midcourt and headed to the basket to add two more points to the scoreboard. But instead of an open layup, with player DeAngelo Russell chasing the play from behind, the visiting basketball player se found two assistants from Oklahoma trying to clean the floor near the painting and they bothered him when shooting.

As aides scrambled to leave the surface free of perspiration, McLaughlin ran into one while shooting: failed the tray that in the papers should have been converted. The franchise star grabbed the unexpected rebound and followed up with a second missed shot before the Thunder regained possession. The referees, surprised by the unexpected situation, did not charge anything and let the duel continue.

The Timberwolves added a new victory and settled seventh in the Western Conference (Photo: USA TODAY Sports)

The Wolves television team complained about the actions of the authorities since it was an unusual game scenario. A technical foul is probably too harsh as neither the players nor the Oklahoma bench was held responsible for the conflict., but Minnesota should have at least kept possession of the ball. Fortunately for all the spectators, the controversy did not escalate since the visit did not need those two points because they achieved a resounding victory by 138-101.

Among those who had the opportunity to add game time appeared the name of Leandro Bolmaro. With five minutes to play, the Argentine had 6 points (2 of 3 from the triple line), one rebound, one assist and one steal. An almost complete roster for the Cordovan to take advantage of the opportunity that the coach gave him after playing several games with the shirt of Iowa WolvesMinnesota branch office.

KEEP READING:

Facundo Campazzo had action and stood out with two no-look passes in the Denver Nuggets victory

The surreal episode that Facundo Campazzo lived with the public in the victory of the Denver Nuggets against the Portland Trail Blazers in the NBA

Complicity with the fans, important assists and a funny meme: Campazzo flashes in the Denver Nuggets victory