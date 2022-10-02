The most visited website in almost every country in the world is Wikipedia. But in Spain: furbo

Currently, a handful of tech giants dominate the Internet without any competition. These are Google, YouTube y Facebook Together, the top three websites amass 152 billion monthly visits, outperforming the next 47 websites combined and dwarfing the usage of nearly every other website in existence.

However, removing search engines from the board changes things completely. The web has not managed to completely homogenize its users and how each one prefers to spend their time on the Internet continues to sculpt the notable cultural differences. For example, Peruvians spend more time watching series and movies than anyone else, Filipinos spend an average of four hours and 15 minutes on social networks every day. And Americans are crazy about shopping online.

In Spain, things go more for football and sports.

Hostinger has created a map identifying the most visited websites in each country. To do this, they extracted classification data online from the OpenTrends report, using popular categories such as “Newspapers”, “Banking”, “Clothes & Fashion” and “Food & Drink”. They also excluded globally dominant websites such as YouTube or Facebook and search engines such as Yahoo or DuckDuck Go Finally, they ruled out adult services, gambling or illegal downloading.

Among the results that we can locate with a first glance at the map are that Wikipedia is the most visited website in 43 countries, more than any other. Amazon is the most visited website in the United States and the United Kingdom spends more time than anyone else browsing the BBC news section. Spain, for its part, is clear: football.





You can consult the map in its maximum resolution here .

North America





If there is something that stands out about Internet habits in North America, it is the love of shopping online. That is why Amazon is the most visited website in the United States, receiving no less than 2,660 million visits each year. More than half of consumers online They go to Amazon if they want to buy a product.

On the other hand, although Wikipedia and Twitter dominate the continent, half of the countries share another common theme: forums and fandoms. Reddit is the first in Canadathe Nintendo news site Nintenderos is the most visited in Guatemala, and the fiction and fantasy games forum Sufficient Velocity receives 4.97 million annual visits in Puerto Rico.

South America





The culture of blogs is still very present in Latin American countries. In fact, the old blogging site Blogspot continues to attract 6.12 million annual visits in Bolivia. Secondly, the e-commerce Free marketa version of the eBay model of connecting sellers and buyers through auctions, reigns throughout the continent, being the most visited website also in Argentina.

Europa





Wikipedia is the most visited in 15 of the 38 European countries, being the encyclopedia online biggest in the world. Meanwhile, Spanish users tend to read about sports and history: the most visited page in our country is the news outlet Marca. Journalism reigns in almost all of Europe, with the BBC being the most visited domain in the UK. However, the 4Chan forum (inexhaustible cradle of memes) is the most common destination in countries like Georgia.

Middle East and Central Asia





VK’s email service, mail.ru, is the most visited website in Kazakhstan and Tajikistan, while Twitter is the first in Saudi Arabia and Yemen. Israel and Uzbekistan are the only regional countries that have a superior website with the local country code extension.

The rest of Asia and Oceania





In East and Southeast Asia they prioritize social networks. Twitter is the most visited site in Indonesia, which has the eighth largest active Twitter base in the world. And Japan has the second highest number of active users in the world, though Livedoor is your most visited website. South Korean blogger Tistory is the most visited. In it, Korean users can use “skins” and plugins to design a magazine-style blog or website.

Africa





Wikipedia leads in eight of the 33 African countries. There are also other American and European websites, such as Twitter, Soundcloud, Amazon and Netflix. The most visited site in Ghana is the home page of its university national. In Liberia, where only a quarter of the population uses the Internet, the IMDb movie database is the most visited website. His film culture grew during the Ebola virus crisis. Now, his passion for cinema remains strong.

Maps and graphs: Hostinger.