The most vulnerable browser of 2022: Google Chrome does not fare well in the latest ranking

Every year, different analyzes are carried out of one of the most common elements that we use in our day to day, such as browsers. In a recent 2022 study it has been possible to determine with objective data the browser that is safer and also the most insecure of all this year.

In order to carry out this analysis process, the vulnerability data offered by VulDB has been taken directly. This is a large database where all the vulnerabilities of different browsers are collected over time, and Google Chrome has not come out very well.

Chrome is positioned as the browser with the most vulnerabilities

According to the graphs that have been published recently, Google Chrome has suffered a total of 303 vulnerabilities so far in 2022, which is added to the general number of vulnerabilities since there is a record, causing this figure to increase to 3,159. This makes it undoubtedly one of the least secure browsers.





Keep in mind that in terms of market share, Google Chrome is one of the most used browsers, and this translates into hackers focusing on it in order to find vulnerabilities. It is much more interesting to go for the browser that most users use, than not to invest time in a browser that is little known.

If we look at the other alternatives, we also find Mozilla Firefox has harvested 117 vulnerabilities in 2022Edge 103 or Safari 26. Opera stands out above all, as it has not presented any security report throughout this year.

In the general ranking of browsers you can find in position 1 of vulnerabilities to Chrome, in the second to Firefox, in the third to Safari, in the fourth to Edge and finally Opera. Although behind these data it should be noted that Google Chrome constantly receives different updates, and that is why the vulnerability that appears, vulnerability that is quickly patched. Also as we always say, the best way to protect yourself is to always use logic and not access untrusted sites.