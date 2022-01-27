The most worrying phrase after Nadal’s problems at the Australian Open: “He lost four kilos”

Rafael Nadal suffered heat stroke in his match against Denis Shapovalov at the Australian Open (Photo: REUTERS)

On his way to the 21st Grand Slam title in his career, the one that would momentarily separate him from Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic, the Spanish tennis player Rafael Nadal has had to overcome a difficult obstacle when facing the Canadian Denis Shapovalov at Australian Open. Not only because of the caliber of the rival but also because the high temperatures of Melbourne They played a very dirty trick on him.

Nadal was imposed on Shapovalov in the quarterfinals in a lengthy five-set battle that ended 6-3, 6-4, 4-6. 3-6 and 6-3 in his favor but, at the close of the game, he had to receive medical attention for an upset stomach that would have been caused by heat stroke.

Carlos Moya, former world number one and current coach of Nadal, gave some details about the state of health of his pupil in the face of his next commitment. “He lost four kilos after the game, the dehydration was great”He commented in an interview with the Cadena COPE.

Nadal had to receive medical assistance during his match against Denis Shapovalov (Photo: REUTERS)

“It usually suffers in these conditions. I had done all the right things, so we didn’t expect it to happen at an hour and a half into the game. It was winning an entire set against a player who was being better than him. In the end, Shapovalov’s bad game and Rafa’s mental strength came together”, he explained. Moyà.

This malaise caused concern in the work team of Nadal ahead of his semi-final match against the Italian Matteo Berrettini, although with the passing of the hours everything indicates that it will be able to arrive in good condition. “He recovers quickly from heat stroke. I haven’t been with him this morning but I imagine he’s seen better days. The key is that he will have an extra day that will come in handy because he will play on Friday”, valued the former Spanish player, who in 1997 lost the final in Melbourne against Pete Sampras.

Rafael Nadal will play in the semifinals of the Australian Open against Matteo Berrettini (Photo: REUTERS)

Carlos Moya also recognized that “Not even in the most optimistic scenario” they would have thought that Nadal He would reach the semifinals of the first Grand Slam of the year and clarified that within the team they prefer not to talk about the possibility of him becoming the tennis player with the most major trophies in history, although he admitted that they dream of it. “Obviously you dream but you don’t speak. We don’t talk about the 21st, we know it’s there and the pressure is there, the way to deal with it is to not give it importance. It will be discussed if it is achieved from Sunday, “he said.

