The mother of the child attacked by Cristiano Ronaldo spoke: “My son was in shock, he is autistic and it ruined his day”

The unfortunate episode of anger that he starred in Cristiano Ronaldo at Goodison Park continues to be talked about after the images in which he appeared throwing a mobile phone from the hand of a fan who was recording went viral through social networks.

In them, the Portuguese star could be seen leaving the field very angry after a new defeat by Manchester United, this time at the hands of Everton 1-0. On his way to the locker room forcefully threw the cell phone to the floor of a child who was filming the departure of the visiting team.

Hours after what happened, and after the download of the player himself apologizing, it was the mother of the little fan who decided to go out and talk in an interview with the British newspaper Liverpool Echo and that were replicated by other English media such as The Sun Y Sportable.

“After 90 minutes, the Manchester United players started walking. We were in Park End, so we were right next to the tunnel they were walking through; my son was there recording them all,” said Sarah Kelly, mother of 14-year-old Jake Harding.

Cristiano Ronaldo throws a cell phone at a fan

“He filmed all the United players walking. And then he put the phone down because Ronaldo had pulled his sock down and his leg was bleeding. He put the phone down to see what it was, he didn’t even speak. Ronaldo just walked by, in a terrible temper, and grabbed the phone out of my son’s hand and kept walking,” Kelly explained.

The woman too shared different images with the newspaper in question. While in one the little boy’s bruised hand was seen, in another he showed how his son’s cell phone was. “You can see from the bruise that he made contact. I just can’t believe he’s talking about this.”he lamented.

She later added that her son, who suffers from autism and dyspraxia, was left in “complete state of shock”: “I was crying, I was in shock, Jacob was in complete shock, he is autistic. He is really upset about this and completely discourages him from ever attending a match again.”

Ronaldo had a leg injury at the end of the match against Everton (Reuters)

“This is the first football game he has been to and this has happened. We had an absolutely brilliant day until those last few seconds when they came off the field. It completely ruined the day and left a bad taste in our mouths”Kelly continued.

“Ronaldo is an idol. He would understand if Jake was making fun of him to his face, but he wasn’t even close to that. he was filming his wound. He is an autistic child and has been assaulted by a soccer player, that’s how I see him as a mom, “she sentenced.

The same medium also detailed that Merseyside Police are investigating the case and has already contacted both clubs. A spokesman for the police authorities reported that “Investigations are underway. and officers are reviewing security camera footage,” as well as speaking with witnesses “to establish whether a crime has been committed.”

Manchester United, meanwhile, is aware of what happened and has opened a parallel investigation into this incident involving its main reference: “Manchester United are aware of and are investigating the incident. that involves Cristiano Ronaldo with a mobile phone in Goodison Park”, reported the journalist Lyall Thomas of Sky Sports.

KEEP READING

The release of Cristiano Ronaldo after his violent reaction against an Everton fan

Cristiano Ronaldo suffered two deep cuts and the image of his bloody leg travels the world

The physical transformation of the goalkeeper who was ridiculed in a Champions League final and has not played for a year