The Mountain of Game of Thrones debuted as a boxer: this was his spectacular fight

After so many months of expectation, Hafthor Bjornsson He was able to put on his gloves and got into the ring to try his luck against Steven Ward, the brave boxer who dared to measure forces before the man who claims to be the son of Thor, the Norse god. The result was a draw, but both were solid in their roles, so much so that there was only one fall.

Who fell to the canvas was Ward, in the second round, after a right hand to the shoulder that caught him off guard, after having endured the attack of his opponent. The actor who was all the rage in the series Game Of Thrones for having played The mountain, one of the most feared characters, was able on several occasions to deliver blows that hit the Irishman hard, but he was somewhat weak in defense, despite the difference in sizes.

Bjornsson, who weighed more than 200 kilos and measures 2.05 meters, was measured before Ward, whose weight does not exceed 75 kilos. This difference was only allowed because it was an exhibition match: “I have never been in the ring with someone of this size, so it will be interesting to see how it works,” the Irish boxer had recognized in the preview. “Initially it was only going to be a training session and I was going to help him with that technical aspect, but it intensified from there and the next thing we know is that I am doing an exhibition with the former strongest man in the world,” he had joked from Dubai.

The fight consisted of three rounds of three minutes and despite the fall, Ward was able to retaliate as he managed to land a punch to the Icelandic giant’s face in the final round and left him bleeding.

After the end and the tie decision, Bjornsson He declared thinking about what will be his face to face with Eddie Hall in September: “I am training for this fight as if I had trained to be the strongest man in the world”, and anticipated: “With the experience that (promoters) MTK Global brings, this event will be even better than it was going to be ”.

Eddie Hall and Hafthor BjörnssonWinners of the World’s Strongest Man Contest in 2017 and 2018 respectively, they will measure their strength at an event to be held in Las Vegas this year. The British and the Icelandic had several crosses on social networks in 2019 and 2020 for various weightlifting brands that are disputed and after the impact that their crosses generated, they decided to measure themselves with gloves on.

The day Eddie Hall blew veins in his head

Hall rose to fame andn 2016 when he set the 500-pound lifting mark, but fainted after succeeding. A group of collaborators and doctors approached the giant of Stoke-on-Trent to serve you at that time. Luckily, the scare lasted a few seconds, when the event animator raised his arms indicating that the man was in good condition.

According to the English newspaper DailyMail the effort then caused veins in his head “will explode”And therefore lost consciousness. He himself would confirm the extreme blood pressure to which he was subjected in dialogue with various British media.

In 2019, during his participation in the tournament Arnold Strongman Classic, Björnsson lifted 474 kilos in the deadlift discipline and although he won the title, he also had a bad time in one of the tests. When I was pushing a wheel, IThe Icelandic fainted and had to be treated by doctors. Fortunately for him, he recovered and finished second in that challenge. The actor shows in his record three consecrations as the strongest man in Europe (2014, 2015, 2017 and 2018) and holds a worldwide title.

