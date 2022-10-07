The moving cry of Endrick’s father, the new jewel of Brazilian football who debuted at the age of 16

Palmeiras is already counting down the days to become champion of the Brazilian league after thrashing Coritiba 4-0 on Thursday and increasing its lead as leader to 12 points, on the day that 16-year-old promise Endrick Moreira made his debut. The team led by the Portuguese Abel Ferreira solved the match on the fast track with goals from Mayke (15′) and Rony (34′) at the Allianz Parque in Sao Paulo.

In the second half, Gustavo Gómez widened the gap at the exit of a corner kick (it was the tenth goal of the season for the Paraguayan defender), after reviewing the VAR. With a 3-0 in favor, Ferreira gave the alternative to Endrickpromise of Brazilian football who had already spent several days in the squad list, but always on the bench.

The striker, on the agenda of several European clubs, came out onto the pitch in the 67th minute and was very participative and with an improper self-confidence for his 16 years. He even had a hand in hand that he did not know how to specify with the rival goalkeeper. In the end, it was his partner Breno Lopes who put the finishing touch to the night.

The Twitter account @1Alviverde published a video in which the father of the young Brazilian promise is seen making his professional debut in place of Rony. The man could not hold back his tears behind the lens of his cell phone camera, which recorded an event that he will surely remember for the rest of his life. A couple of Verdao fans, recognizing him, patted him to recognize the emotional moment. “Endrick’s father very excited with the debut of our phenomenon. Impossible not to get excited”, was the message published by the account linked to the São Paulo club.

The truth is that the green team, champion of the 2020 and 2021 Copa Libertadores, works like clockwork with and without Endrick. No one overshadows the team from São Paulo in the Brazilian Championship, with a balance of 19 wins, 9 draws and only 2 losses to add 66 points, when there are only eight days left for the end of the national tournament. Yesterday they increased their distance to Internacional de Porto Alegre to 12 points, which on Wednesday beat Flamengo del Maracana 0-0. Fluminense continues in third place, with 51 points, after the painful comeback they suffered at Atlético Goianiense’s home, wasting a 2-0 lead to end up losing 3-2.

