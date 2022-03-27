The moving gesture of Keylor Navas and his family with Ukrainian refugees

Navas received Ukrainian refugees at his home in Paris (REUTERS / Juan Medina)

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine generated hundreds of stories and one to highlight is the gesture that the footballer had Keylor Navas receiving at his home in Paris 30 Ukrainian refugees. The Costa Rican goalkeeper and his family welcomed these people and gave them clothes, food and beds so they can settle in the midst of the delicate situation that their country has been going through for more than a month.

According to the Spanish media RMC SportNavas, who is very religious, approached an association of Spanish evangelists. He bought beds, clothes and food so that the refugees can sleep in a movie theater that he has in his house and is now enabled to receive the Ukrainians.

The transport of the refugees was carried out by an association based in Barcelona, ​​which went to Krakow (Poland) to bring food and returned to the base through Paris and left 30 people in the custody of the PSG goalkeeper’s family. .

Andreas Salaswife of Navas, is key in this story because she became the group’s cook and on her Instagram account she asked if donations could be made to a foundation called Tiempos de Esperanza, a “humanitarian organization dedicated to working for children at risk of social vulnerability”, as defined on their website.

The move also extends to Spain, where the foundation is based. “Hands that give will never be empty. On Tuesday, Ukrainian families will be arriving in Valencia, welcomed and brought with much love by Javier Noguera, his wife Isis, his ‘Nova Vida’ team. The Tiempos de Esperanza Foundation, priests, people moved by their hearts in the face of this chaos they are experiencing. And I wanted to share with you that through Amazon we can help these children, some with their mothers, others not, young people alone, with just their clothes that were The only thing they could take, we can contribute whatever non-perishable food, clothing, personal hygiene items, etc,” Andrea wrote.

The attitude of the Navas family demonstrates their great commitment to those who need it most at an extreme moment for Ukrainians seeking to get out of hell in a country hit by the Russian invasion and whose serious consequences seem endless for the people of Ukraine.

Keylor Navas and Francisco Calvo celebrate their victory against Canada for the Concacaf Qualifiers (REUTERS / Mayela López)

While Andrea was in charge of receiving the 30 Ukrainians, Keylor was a figure in Costa Rica’s victory over Canada on Thursday (1-0). Navas held off several opposing attempts, notably against Jonathan David and Richie Laryea, allowing Costa Rica to stay in a hopeful fourth position in the octagonal Concacaf final, which for now would allow them to play the Repechage against the Oceania representative. He has 19 points and is behind Canada (25) and the United States and Mexico (led by Tata Martino), both with 22.

This Sunday the Costa Rican team will play away against El Salvador and on the last date, this Wednesday, they will host the United States. The Ticos seek their sixth participation in the World Cup after Italy 1990 (round of 16), Korea-Japan 2002 (first round), Germany 2006 (first round), Brazil 2014 (quarter-finals) and Russia 2018 (first round ).

Finally, Navas, 35, seeks to finish the season with PSG as the team’s starter in a duel with the Italian Gianluigi Donnarumma (23 years). The Costa Rican has a contract until June 2024 with the Parisian club that comfortably leads Ligue 1, the only competition in which they are still alive this season.

