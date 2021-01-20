The moving letter from Kobe Bryant’s wife on their daughter Natalia’s 18th birthday: “You have shown strength in the most difficult year of our lives”

Natialia, the first-born of the NBA legend, and Kobe

On the threshold of the first anniversary of the death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Tooth and seven other crew members (it is fulfilled on January 26), Natalia, the first of his heirs, turned 18. AND Vanessa, wife and partner of the star, who throughout these 12 months remembered him continuously, almost like a timeline, published a series of photos of the young woman, current and old, to share her pride with her followers on Instagram. Further, wrote a moving letter to her, signed by the whole family: “Mommy, Daddy, Gigi, BB and Koko”.

“Dear Natalia, Happy birthday! Mom and Dad are so proud of the young lady you have become. You have shown so much strength and mettle during the most difficult year of our lives … Thank you for stepping in to help me with your little sisters. You are an amazing older sister and a beautiful role model to so many people.. Thank you for being kind, polite and courteous in everything you do. You have no idea how happy and proud Mom and Dad are that you are our daughter. We love you always and forever. Happy 18th birthday to our first-born, Natalia, our princess! ”Was the message she wrote in her first post, which was followed by the photo book.

In two of the images you can see Natalia in her baby stage, together with the legend of the Los Angeles Lakers, in the stadium. In one, in addition, there is also Vanessa. “Daddy’s little princess”, wrote in one of them, in which both appear warm, ready to leave the field of play after one of the great tasks of Kobe. “We love you so much. Our first-born! ”He signed on the other, in which Vanessa, the basketball player and the girl pose next to the logo of the legendary NBA franchise.

Vanessa, with Kobe and Natalia, when she was a baby (Instagram: @vanessabryant)

Five times winner of the champion ring of the most competitive basketball league in the world, the Lakers, precisely, returned to celebrate the title in 2020, the year of his death. “I promise you that I will continue your legacy,” promised LeBron James in his farewell message to Kobe.

He did not forget that, on the day of his arrival on campus to green the franchise, Black Mamba had opened the doors of a city that looked at him with distrust. “When I decided to come here, Kobe sent me a message saying, ‘Welcome, bro. Welcome to the family’. It was a very special moment because at that moment the Lakers fans weren’t quite with me, ”James explained.

Almost a year after his departure, his imprint remains indelible. In the world of basketball, in the Lakers and, above all, in his family and loved ones.

Another postcard of Kobe with Natalia at the Lakers stadium (Instagram: @vanessabryant)

One of the photos of Natalia that Vanessa shared (Instagram: @vanessabryant)

