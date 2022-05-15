The moving messages from Maxi Rolón’s friends in Barcelona after the tragic accident

This is how Xavi Quintilla fired him

The world of football lives hours of deep pain after hearing the news of the death of the brothers Maximiliano and Ariel Rolon, players who currently played for two clubs in the Casildense League. The athletes were aboard a vehicle on Route 33, in the section between Pujato and Casilda, when lost control and hit a tree.

Max, from 27 yearshad risen to fame nearly a decade ago when landed at La Masia of the Barcelona. Although he did not get to have minutes in the first team, yes He played two seasons at Barça B and was key in obtaining the primera UEFA Youth League in 2014. The club released a statement after hearing the news: “Dismayed by the death of Maxi Rolón (1995), a youth soccer player for FC Barcelona between 2010 and 2016. We express our deepest condolences and all our support to his family. Rest in peace”.

In this sense, his former teammates from the Catalan team remembered the Argentine on social media. the moroccan Munir el Haddadi, one of the great friends of rollicking in the youth of culepublished three images from that time and wrote: “rest in peace my friend”.

Other protagonists like Sergi Samper, Xavi Quintilla, Roger Riera or Jose Aurelius Suarez They also expressed their sadness through social networks for the death of the young man.

The message of José Aurelio Suárez

Los Rolón, according to information shared by the media Rosario 3were traveling from Chabás to Rosario this Saturday. They lost control of the vehicle when they reached the curve between the Casilda Golf Club and the old toll station.. The incident unfolded around 8 a.m. they were aboard a Fiat Puntoaccording to the head of the Pujatense police station, Eduardo Franchi, to the newspaper The capital. The Casildense Soccer League decided to suspend the date scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in the face of the tragic news.

“Today there are no words that are enough, we do not find a way to express ourselves in the face of so much pain. At this time, fans, supporters and leaders join together to accompany the Rolon family and with great sadness say goodbye to Maximiliano and Ariel. ¡Thank you for the love you have shown us during these months Maxi, I wish we could give back to your family a little of everything you gave us! The Lion roars louder than ever! The light blue and white will miss you ”, wrote the official account of his current club.

“I arrived at Barcelona when I was 15 years old. La Masía is something incredible, it helps you as a person. It teaches you how to share things with peers. From there you come out very well as a person. It helps you every day to improve more. I only see Messi and Mascherano when I’m training there. When we see each other, we greet each other and nothing else”, he had told about his story in an interview with the official channel of the Argentine team in 2014.

