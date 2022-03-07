The moving messages of support for Ukraine from the world of football: “No to war”

The flags in support of Ukraine and the message on the giant screen during the minute of applause in repudiation of the war in Manchester City-Manchester United (Reuters / Carl Recine)

Yellow and blue grandstands, donations for refugees or calls for peace on wheels: world sport, with football at the forefront, could not ignore this weekend Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“No war” (not to war): before their derby, which City ended up winning comfortably, the two Manchester clubs showed their unity by entering the field in the most attractive match of the 28th round of the English Championship.

Manchester City, which has one of the three Ukrainians in the Premier League in its squad, the defender Oleksandr Zinchenkoshowed white shirts with the Ukrainian flag and the slogan “No War”, which also appeared on the black jackets worn by Manchester United.

During the minute of applause in tribute to Ukraine and its population, a large banner with the same call for an end to hostilities was unfurled in one of the Etihad stands.

At all the Premier League grounds, the players, gathered in the center circle, took part in a minute of applause in unison with the spectators.

Before the start of the Watford-Arsenal match, an entire Vicarage Road grandstand was displayed in the colors of the Ukrainian flag, as spectators were shown panels placed on the seats.

In Spain, Real Madrid unfurled a Ukrainian flag with the message “Everyone with Ukraine” on the pitch on Saturday and the stands of the Santiago Bernabéu stadium before their match against Real Sociedad, on matchday 27 of the League.

The tape with the colors of Ukraine that Kevin De Bruyne wore in the Manchester classic (Reuters / Carl Recine)

The starters and substitutes of both teams entered the field wearing a white shirt with the same message in black, and took a photo together behind the Ukrainian flag.

“Tonight, we wish to show our full support for the Ukrainian people, a people suffering from the injustice of a war. That’s why today our player Andriy Lunin receives all the love from the Santiago Bernabéu”, declared the ‘speaker’ of the Madrid stadium.

Lunin, substitute for Belgian Thibaut Courtois in Real Madrid’s goal, had not participated in the visit to Rayo Vallecano the previous weekend.

In Germany, the rojiblanco logo of the Bundesliga was reformed with the blue and yellow colors of Ukrainein the stadiums and on the screens of the live broadcast.

Symbolic actions were again carried out in the stadiums to denounce the war and show solidarity with the Ukrainian victims.

Several German clubs announced that they had made donations to NGOs committed to helping refugees. The Bayern Munich offered 100,000 euros to “SOS-Children’s Villages” in Ukraine, and asked its fans to make donations. The Borussia Monchengladbach He also indicated that he donated 94,269 euros.

In the French Ligue 1, in the Saint-Etienne-Metzthe local team did not have its name on its back, but the inscription “Peace for all” (Peace for all). The shirts were later to be dedicated to be auctioned on Monday for the benefit of French firefighters.

Olympique de Marseille chose to illuminate its Stade Vélodrome with the colors blue and yellow of the Ukrainian flag.

The OM also announced that the light panels around the pitch would light up in the colors of the Ukrainian flag during the match and messages of support for the Ukrainian people would be broadcast on giant screens.

The flag that Real Madrid and Real Sociedad showed together. In addition, there was a message in support of Ukraine on behalf of the Merengue goalkeeper Andriy Lunin (REUTERS / Juan Medina)

On MotoGP, which kicked off its 2022 season this weekend in Qatar, the drivers posed for their traditional class photo on Thursday behind a banner reading “United for peace.” Words also shown during the televised broadcasts of the Grand Prix from Friday to Sunday.

Several pilots, like the Italian Franco Morbidellialso showed a sticker on their helmet with the slogan “Give peace a chance” (Give peace a chance).

THE DISCORDANT NOTES

Like rare discordant notes, Chelsea fans chanted the name of the club’s Russian owner, Roman Abramovich, during the minute of applause in honor of the Ukrainian people on Saturdaywhile the Russian gymnast Ivan Kuliak drew a Z, a symbol of the Russian armed forces in Ukraine, on a sports suit at the Doha World Cup, where he won third place in the parallel bars contest, won by the Ukrainian Illia Kovtun.

With information from AFP

