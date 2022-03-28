The moving reaction of Alphonso Davies to the confirmation of Canada’s qualification for the World Cup in Qatar

The Bayern Munich winger couldn’t hold back his tears after the win against Jamaica

Slowly, the quotas for the next world Cup to be held at the end of the year in Qatar are taking ownership. This Sunday, Canada claimed his place as the best team in the Concacaf by defeating 4-0 Jamaica in the cold of Toronto and will have his second participation in the highest soccer tournament after his only experience in Mexico 1986. Alphonso Daviessoccer player Bayern Munich and top star of the North American team, He reacted to the last minutes of the historic match from his home and was moved to tears.

The left-back, who hasn’t played since December as he was diagnosed with a slight inflammation of the heart muscle, celebrated the goals of his teammates and colleagues with whom he worked to return the North American country to the World Cup. “This is incredible. This feeling, it’s amazing. I think this is going to be the first and last time you’re going to see me cry on stream. This is fabulous, brother”declared when seeing the celebrations that broke out in the BMO Field totally full of fans.

And he added about the long wait to return to the prestigious contest: “They don’t understand how much has happened. They don’t understand what this is worth because they’re never going to make it. Every person on that court deserves it. Every person in that stadium, in Canada and even outside of Canada who believed in us, this is for you. The red and white will be in the World Cup against the European giants. All these amazing countries. We did it”.

The celebration of the Canadian campus with its entire audience (Photo: USA Today)

Davies plans to make a comeback similar to that of Christian Eriksen with the selection of Denmark after the cardiac event that brought him to the brink of death. The steering wheel of Brentford came back with a goal against the Netherlands and he became an inspiration for all the footballers who had heart problems, in Alphonso’s case, as a result of the coronavirus. The Canadian defender returned to training with the Bundesliga team last week and plans to return to the national team in the next June window.

In the meantime. United States, Mexico and Costa Rica define the two direct tickets to the World Cup and who will go to the playoff against a country corresponding to the OFC (Oceania). The expectations of the soccer planet will be focused on the draw that will take place next Friday, April 1 in Qatar with the hope of beginning to trace the possible rivals and paths of all the teams in the next edition of the World Cup.

