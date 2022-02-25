The moving request of a Ukrainian footballer after scoring two goals in Atalanta’s victory in the Europa League

Atalanta’s triumph with the notable participation of Ruslan Malinovskiy, who sent a message repudiating the Russian invasion of Ukraine

It was a match in a rarefied context due to the war between Russia and Ukraine that paralyzed the world. A little more than 2,000 kilometers of the city invaded by Russian forces, the Ukrainian Ruslan Malinovsky certified the ticket to the round of 16 of the Europa League for the Atalantawho in the rematch against Olympiakos He imposed his game again to win the 3-0 victory.

At Georgios Karaiskakis Stadiumthe Italian team, which in the first leg had beaten the Hellenic team 2-1, starred in a monologue against their rival with offensive football and, above all, with much more dynamism than the local cast, who did not benefit from speculation to overcome the goal of disadvantage with which he arrived from Italy.

The goal obtained by the Danish Joakim Maehle five minutes from the break he destroyed the plan of the Portuguese team Pedro Martins, which only succeeded in trying to defend Italian rule. The Scandinavian took advantage of a shipment of Marten de Roon to overcome the resistance of Thomas Vaclik and accentuate the exhibition of the visit in Greece. Undoubtedly, the changes Martins had no effect and Olympiackos broke down as soon as Malinovsky found the success to settle the tie.

The Ukrainian scored two goals in three minutes. He opened his account at 21 minutes into the snap after a great assist from Teun Koopmeiners and 90 seconds later he celebrated the second from outside the area after receiving a ball from Jeremy God. But all eyes were on the celebration of the figure of the day, who after sealing the victory for those from Bergamo ran towards one of the cameras of the official broadcast and sent a clear and forceful message: “No to war in Ukraine”.

Ruslan Malinovskiy’s message after scoring his goal in Atalanta’s win

In the last few hours, Russian soldiers took control of the nuclear power plant in Chernobylscene of the atomic disaster in 1986. “After this absolutely senseless attack by the Russians, it is not possible to say that the nuclear plant is safe. This is one of the biggest threats to Europe today,” he said. Mijailo Podoliak, chief adviser to the office of the Ukrainian president.

It should be remembered that the Ukrainian president, Volodimir Zelenskyhad reported that soldiers from his country were “sacrificing their lives” to avoid losing control over the former nuclear plant located 134 kilometers from Kyiv. In this sense, an adviser to the Ministry of the Interior, Anton Gerashchenkowarned that, in the event that the facility where nuclear waste is stored were damaged, the radioactive material could also spread through countries of the European Union.

Another strategic point controlled by Russian troops is the airport in the city of Gostomellocated just 36 kilometers from the capital. In a recorded video message, Zelenski said that the international cargo airport Antonov from Gostomel had fallen under the control of the invading Russian forces but assured that an operation to recover it was already underway. According to the official, an incursion of Russian paratroopers in the city of Gostomel was “blocked” and the Ukrainian forces “received the order to annihilate” to the paratroopers. For now, it is the closest place to the capital of Ukraine which the Russian forces have reached since the beginning of the invasion.

