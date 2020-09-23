The MP’s home minister said- “I don’t wear masks”, the Congress asked- “Are the rules just for the common people?”

Indore: Amid the growing outbreak of Kovid-19 in Madhya Pradesh, State Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Wednesday said that he does not wear masks in any program regardless. After the video of his statement went viral on social media, the opposition Congress has questioned the ruling BJP whether the rules of protection from Kovid-19 apply only to the common people? Also Read – Recruitment on more than 25000 vacancies in MP, CM instructed to start the recruitment process

MP Home Minister Mishra came to Indore to participate in the program related to the poor welfare based “Sambal” scheme of the state government. When asked about not applying his mask in this program, he told media persons, “I do not wear (mask) in any program. What does it contain? ” Also Read – India Biotech’s agreement with Washington University to prepare billion doses of intranasal vaccine for Corona

When the Home Minister was asked if he did not wear a mask for any particular reason, he replied bluntly that he does not wear it at all. Mishra also has a jail, parliamentary affairs, law and legislative affairs department. He was not wearing a mask even when he was talking to reporters. However, the state’s water resources minister Tulsiram Silavat and other BJP leaders had masks to protect them from the epidemic. Also Read – Alert: Increased risk of kidney failure in Kovid-19 patients

On the other hand, State Congress spokesperson Narendra Saluja tweeted a viral video of Mishra’s statement about not applying mask, “Is there any Mai Ka Lal who can show courage to act on these violations of the rules?” Rules for public only? “

Indore is the most affected district of Kovid-19 in the state. According to official information, a total of 20,834 epidemic patients have been found in Indore district so far. Of these, 516 patients have died. An official of Indore Municipal Corporation said that a continuous campaign is being carried out against people not wearing masks in public places of the city. A fine of Rs 200 is being charged on the spot from every person who does not wear a mask at these places.