The Unbiased recreation constructing studio Flooring Keep watch over are today very happy to announce that they’ve merely launched their multi-awarded minimalistic puzzler ZHED for PC via Steam and Nintendo Switch via the Nintendo Eshop.
The multi-awarded minimalistic puzzler ZHED is now available for PC and Nintendo Switch
April 19, 2020
1 Min Read
- Share This!
You may also like
About the author
Mr josh
Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.
Recent Posts
- The multi-awarded minimalistic puzzler ZHED is now available for PC and Nintendo Switch
- Lady Gaga Leads Star-Studded Cover of ‘The Prayer’ with Celine Dion – Variety
- Donald Trump questions whether China started coronavirus deliberately
- Ghostbusters, The Others And 5 Other Movies We Never Thought Would Get Reboots
- Ethereum to Soon See Epic Rally as Buyers Shatter Key Resistance
Add Comment