The multiplayer of Dune: Spice Wars can be seen on video and will arrive very soon to the RTS

This 4X strategy game is the most successful Early Access release from its developers.

If you’ve already mastered the action of Dune Spice Wars and feel like you can take down anyone, you’ll be glad to know that the multiplayer of this new strategy game set in the Dune universe is about to be launched, and here is a first video preview that serves to confirm that this new game mode will be released in June.

Multiplayer will be available before the end of the monthThe new from the authors of the remarkable Northgard was present at the PC Gaming Show with a brief gameplay that shows the 2 vs 2 battles or all against all that Dune Spice Wars will offer when it activates its long-awaited multiplayer mode. Strategy fans can ally with friends or even cooperate with artificial intelligence to crush their enemies.

This new video does not leave us with a specific release date for the multiplayer beyond knowing that it will be released in June, and as we already told you with the Dune Spice Wars roadmap, it will not be the only novelty that is available in the next few weeks as we will also have a new faction in the running, as well as other very interesting content.

Currently available as an early access game, E has become “the most successful launch in history” for its creators, Shiro Games, also authors of the no less popular Northgard. Here in the 3DJuegos newsroom we are already a few fans of this new work by Shiro Games, as we told you in our first impressions of Dune Spice Wars.

More about: Dune: Spice Wars, Dune, Shiro Games and Funcom.