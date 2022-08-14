The multiple accident in Formula E that involved eight cars: the Halo saved a driver who was under another car

Eight cars were involved in an incident after the start

In the penultimate race of the calendar of the Formula E images were seen that generated shock in all those present in Seoul. In the first of the two competitions that will close the season in South Korea, there was a multiple accident involving eight cars and that caused the suspension of the race for more than 40 minutes.

Faced with a complicated race scenario, due to the fact that the track floor was very wet, the race management had to stop the action two minutes later with a red flag after the incident at turn 21 of the circuit. All the drivers lost control of their cars under braking, largely due to the horizontal signs painted on the asphalt that made them slide without being able to stop against the protections.

Those involved were Norman Nato, Sebastien Buemi, Oliver Turvey, Nyck De Vries, Dan Ticktum, Nick Cassidy, Andre Lotterer and Oliver Askew. All of them came out of the blow unharmed, but there was an image that generated despair: the driver of the Mercedes EQ team De Vries finished with his car under the car of the Swiss Buemiso the Halo was once again essential so that the Dutch runner did not suffer any health problems.

This is how the cars remained after the multiple crash in Formula E (AP Photo/Lee ​​Jin-man)

The damage caused by the accident caused the race to be stopped for about 40 minutes. That allowed the track to dry out in some sections of the layout. In addition, four laps from the end, there was another serious accident: Alexander Sims went into the wall and forced the entry of the safety car, which remained until the end of the competition.

The winner was Mitch Evans aboard his Jaguar TCS Racing. With this victory, the New Zealand driver scored vital points in his fight for the 2021-2022 Formula E championship organized by the International Automobile Federation (FIA). second finished Oliver Rowland and third came the Italian Lucas di Grassi.

The second race of ePrix in the South Korean circuit it will take place this Sunday and will decide who will keep the title of the category. Drivers’ championship leader is Stoffel Vandoorne, from Belgium, with his Mercedes. He adds 195, 21 more than the winner this Saturday. In this way, although the scenario seems favorable for the Belgian rider, Evans arrives with the opportunity to fight for No. 1.

The eight cars hit the protection after sliding on the wet floor

