‘The Muppet Present’ Coming to Disney Plus in February

Excellent news for Muppet fans – all 5 seasons of “The Muppet Present” might be accessible to stream on Disney Plus on Feb. 19.

Created by the legendary Jim Henson, the unique “Muppet Present” was a 123 half-hour that includes Kermit the Frog because the showrunner and host. The collection initially aired from 1976 to 1981 on ITV in the U.Ok. and on CBS in the U.S. As well as to the present’s first three seasons, seasons 4 and 5 may even be accessible to stream for the primary time.

Past Kermit, “The Muppet Present” options Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear, Gonzo, the Swedish Chef, Sam the Eagle, aged hecklers Statler and Waldorf and different beloved characters. The colourful Dr. Enamel and the Electrical Mayhem, anchored by excitable drummer Animal, served as the home band.

The present was notable for mixing the family-friendly Muppet characters with starry visitor hosts that included Steve Martin, Elton John, Liza Minnelli, Alice Cooper, Julie Andrews, Bernadette Peters, Diana Ross, Gladys Knight, Gene Kelly and Mark Hamill.

Disney, which acquired the Muppets in 2004, has step by step added extra Muppet content material to Disney Plus, provided that it’s a pure match with the platform’s kid- and family-centric goal demo. The entire archive of “The Muppet Present,” together with the lesser-known later seasons, has been an enormous lacking piece.

Disney sought to ballyhoo the return of “Muppet Present” with a “assertion” from host and producer Kermit.

“It’s going to be nice to welcome again longtime followers, and to give a brand new technology of followers an opportunity to see how we acquired our begin, how Miss Piggy grew to become a star and a lot extra,” he stated in a press launch. “At present, I’m proud to say: ‘It’s time to play the music, mild the lights and meet the Muppets on Disney Plus tonight!’ And as for Statler and Waldorf, the 2 previous guys in the balcony, I can solely add: ‘Sorry, guys, however….right here we go once more.”

Jerry Juhl and Jack Burns had been head writers on “The Muppet Present.” This system was filmed at Elstree Studios in England, the place Henson headed after his pitch for the 123 present was rejected by the main U.S. networks.

Watch “The Muppet Present” authentic theme music under.