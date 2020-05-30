The Murray Brothers’ new tournament will be good fun – but nothing makes up for a missed Wimbledon

Soccer followers lastly have a date for the recommencement of the Premier League, with kick off scheduled for 17th June, albeit with out spectators.

But for tennis followers the wait is extra agonising. Two summer season slams have been cancelled, together with everybody’s favorite tournament, Wimbledon, and whereas the US Open clings on by its fingernails, it’s unclear how most of the main gamers will present up and what the matches will seem like.

A glimmer of hope has appeared on the horizon although, as Jamie Murray launches a new ‘behind closed doorways’ charity tournament for June, Battle of the Brits. There’ll be no one to present a standing ovation on the announcement of “sport, set and match”, but we’ll have the prospect to look at the UK’s high male gamers battle it out on an indoor courtroom, hoping to be named singles and doubles champions.

Very like a bride throughout lockdown, compelled to fake she’s glad getting married with solely two friends, the tournament comes as sort-of-welcome information to tennis followers. After all, if you happen to love the Murray brothers, it’s a fun probability to see them play once more, and a good alternative to see the progress Andy has made recovering from his debilitating hip damage. But will it actually be any greater than a knock-about? With out the roar of the gang, the promise of a significant victory and, let’s face it, world-class opponents, is it value tuning into?

The first level to make is that tennis isn’t actually a nationalistic sport. Sorry, but there are many Brits who help Roger Federer as passionately as Andy Murray, so lengthy was the wait for a homegrown champion. There’s an affection for Brits passed by – I’d be enthusiastic about a doubles match with Andy and Sue Barker vs Jamie and Virginia Wade – but past the Murrays, Dan Evans and Kyle Edmund haven’t impressed a lot help. Not like Johanna Konta and Heather Watson, but it’s additionally a male-only occasion, a barely odd look for Andy Murray, well-known because the male participant who’s most constantly supportive of the ladies’s sport.

Everyone knows that Wimbledon isn’t simply for tennis folks. You’ll be able to be allergic to bodily train, detached to televised sport and ignorant to the principles of the sport, but nonetheless sucked into the drama, class and custom of such a particular occasion. We are able to recover from the shortage of strawberries and cream after all, but what concerning the gasps of the sunburned crowd as an epic 5 setter edges into the fifth hour of play? What concerning the capability for childhood desires to return true on pristine inexperienced lawns as royalty watches on? And the truth that the entire nation can lose a night to an countless sway between deuce and benefit because the solar units…

Let’s be honest to Jamie, he by no means promised a substitute for Wimbledon, that’s simply us pining for a significantly beloved slice of summer season. His tournament is a port within the storm for tennis followers, and we’re grateful for some matches to look at, plus it guarantees to lift at the very least £100,000 for NHS charities. Perhaps we simply must get into the spirit a little extra, focussing on what now we have, reasonably than what we miss. Pour a Pimms, stick on a straw hat and let the Murrays entertain you, even when it’s not tennis at its most riveting.

Schroders Battle of the Brits will run on Amazon Prime Video for six days from 23rd to 28th June. To search out out what else is on TV, try our TV Information.