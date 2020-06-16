The Music Biopic Movies In The Works After Bohemian Rhapsody’s Success

Go away a Remark
Together with the growth of superhero films and the horror style among the many plenty, curiosity and blockbuster potential of music biopics was made obvious in 2018 with the discharge of Bohemian Rhapsody. The film, primarily based on Freddie Mercury’s life along with his band Queen, soared to $903 million globally and received 4 Oscars, together with Rami Malek scoring one for his portrayal of the “Killer Queen” frontman. Following its success, a lot extra films about well-known musicians are on their means.
In 2019, we had Rocketman monitoring Elton John’s life within the type of a musical. What’s subsequent and can any of them prime Bohemian Rhapsody’s standing because the highest-grossing music biopic of all time? Listed here are the topics whose lives are being primed for cinematic examine:
Motörhead
The newest information on the music biopic entrance is a more in-depth look right into a defining band for the heavy metallic/punk scene with a biopic about Motörhead known as Lemmy. The title takes after the band’s frontman Ian “Lemmy” Kilmister, who had a notable life, beginning off as a roadie for Jimi Hendrix and as a member ofpsychedelic rock band Hawkwing earlier than forming the influential Motörhead with Eddie Clarke and Phil Taylor, who will even be targeted on within the movie. Lemmy shall be directed by Greg Daniels, who beforehand made a 2010 Motörhead documentary with the identical identify. He informed Deadline he is been growing the challenge since 2013 with Motörhead’s supervisor Todd Singerman. This is what Olliver stated in regards to the upcoming biopic:
Every little thing you’ve heard about Lemmy might be true… not as a result of he was embracing rock n’ roll clichés, however as a result of he was creating them. Marlboro Reds and Jack Daniel’s for breakfast, velocity for dinner – all true. However behind that steely-eyed façade of rock n’ roll was additionally a compelling, difficult and lion-hearted man who stayed the course and by no means gave up enjoying the music that made him completely happy.
Lemmy is taking a look at an early 2021 manufacturing begin date and is bound to provide followers of bands akin to Megadeath, Metallica and Anthrax context to key historical past into heavy metallic.
Bob Dylan
James Mangold is directing a film about Bob Dylan starring Little Ladies’s Timothée Chalamet. The 24-year-old actor has made a reputation for himself previously couple years for his roles in Name Me By Your Title, Stunning Boy and Woman Chicken. In line with Deadline, the younger actor will painting Bob Dylan on the time when he determined to embrace Rock and ditch his People roots. The working title is Going Electrical, and will probably be directed by the filmmaker behind Logan, Ford v Ferrari and Oscar-nominated Johnny Money biopic, Stroll the Line.
Michael Jackson
Graham King, the producer of Bohemian Rhapsody, is retaining busy with music biopics with two on the way in which. The first is a biopic about “Thriller” icon Michael Jackson. The film is alleged to span his total life, together with the sexual abuse allegations that just lately had been explored in HBO’s Leaving Neverland. The film reportedly “received’t be sanitized.” King obtained entry to all of Jackson’s music from his household’s property and the film is ready to be written by John Logan, who’s behind the Oscar-nominated scripts for Gladiator and Hugo, together with Sweeney Todd, Skyfall, Spectre and The Aviator.
Bee Gees
The second music biopic within the works from Graham King is one for the Bee Gees! The ‘70s group consisted of three brothers, who’re most famously identified for his or her songs on the Saturday Evening Fever soundtrack together with “Stayin’ Alive” and “Evening Fever.” The Disco-era film in regards to the group appears to be not as far alongside than the one that includes Michael Jackson, however Paramount has bought the life rights to the Gibb household – due to this fact leaving the power for his or her music library to be featured within the upcoming film about them.
David Bowie
This one’s anticipated to return in Might of this 12 months. Stardust is a small unbiased movie a few 24-year-old David Bowie’s first tour throughout the USA again in 1971. Johnny Flynn of Netflix’s Lovesick is enjoying Bowie, with Jena Malone and Marc Maron additionally a part of the solid This was the time when Bowie was donning a folk-rock aesthetic and he was considering the persona of Ziggy Stardust, which might later propel him to later mega-stardom within the ‘70s and ‘80s. Nonetheless, Bowie’s son Duncan Jones has made it clear he’s not supporting this challenge, and Stardust doesn’t have the rights to Bowie’s music.
Aretha Franklin
One other music biopic popping out in 2020 is Respect, which is in regards to the legendary R&B vocalist, Aretha Franklin. The late singer picked Jennifer Hudson to play her years prior, and the film has lastly gotten off the bottom and is approaching August 14. Together with Hudson, Forest Whitaker is enjoying her civil rights activist preacher father; Marlon Wayans will painting her first husband, Ted White; and Mary J. Blige shall be Dinah Washington. Respect is directed by Liesl Tommy, who beforehand helmed episodes of Insecure and Jessica Jones.
Elvis Presley
Baz Luhrmann, the famed director of Moulin Rouge, The Nice Gatsby and Romeo + Juliet, is lastly returning to the director’s chair for the primary time in over 5 years to make a movie on the lifetime of Elvis Presley. Tv actor (and just lately seen in Quentin Tarantino’s As soon as Upon a Time in Hollywood) Austin Butler is portraying “The King,” beating out Harry Types, Ansel Elgort and Miles Teller for the position. Tom Hanks has been rumored to be enjoying Elvis’ supervisor “Colonel Tom” Parker, who had a controlling maintain on the singer’s life. The film is predicted to begin taking pictures quickly in Queensland, Australia.
Amy Winehouse
In late 2018, the household of the late Amy Winehouse introduced a biopic about their daughter was in works over at Monumental Photos – which has ties to Anne with an E, Harlots and Tips on how to Construct a Lady. Eight years after the “Again to Black” singer’s demise at 27, her household really feel the “time was proper” to now inform her story on the large display screen. Proceeds from the movie will reportedly profit the Amy Winehouse Basis, which works to stop the results of medication and alcohol on younger individuals, one thing she famously struggled with and finally died from alcohol poisoning. The film shall be written by Kinky Boots’ Geoff Deane.
Boy George
Again in Might 2019, it was introduced {that a} biopic about Boy George was within the works to be written and directed by Sacha Gervasi, who beforehand labored on Hitchcock, November Criminals and The Terminal. On a radio present, Boy George stated he’d like Sophie Turner to play him for the film. The two do have a severe resemblance! Turner tweeted out “I’m SO down” following his interview, however not a lot else has been reported in regards to the Boy George film. The ‘80s icon first turned outstanding for his hit “Do You Actually Need To Harm Me?” along with his band Tradition Membership and has since grow to be a LGBTQ icon.
There’s quite a lot of music biopics on the way in which! There’s additionally been transient mentions for films centered on Bob Marley, Carole King, Celine Dion, Gucci Mane, Madonna, John Lennon and Yoko One. Contemplating the success of Bohemian Rhapsody, it looks like the curiosity within the manufacturing of those films are at an all-time excessive!
Which of those are you most excited to see? Pontificate within the feedback beneath and vote within the ballot beneath! Try 5 nice music biopics to take a look at when you favored Bohemian Rhapsody and Rocketman!
