The Music For Ted Lasso’s Third Season Came From A Queen Concert:

This year, 4 of the six Emmy nominations for best song are from shows that seem to be over. Voters might choose one of these to say goodbye to a favorite show, one of two funny songs from a popular show, or a movie about a well-known comedian.

Ted Lasso is running with two songs. Fought & Lost, from the second-to-last episode, has the catchy qualities of a Queen standard. In fact, composer Tom Howe hired singer and co-writer Sam Ryder after seeing Ryder perform alongside Queen at Wembley Stadium in London.

Tom Howe’s Ted Lasso Into Song Sing:

Howe as well as songwriter Jamie Hartman started writing the song at Jason Sudeikis’s idea, a long time before there was any video from season 3.

When Howe heard the final chorus of “Mom City,” though, he knew where the song ought to go. “It felt such as the most significant component of the whole season arc,” Howe said. At that point, Ted decides to go home.”

Ed Sheeran, a football fan from England, wrote another song called “A Beautiful Game” alongside producer Max Martin as well as co-writer Foy Vance. It was used in a goodbye video in the last episode of the Apple TV+ smash hit.

“Your Personal Trash Man Can” Is Up For An Emmy:

“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel,” which was also a fan favorite, ended in May. Curtis Moore as well as Thomas Mizer, two songwriters, wrote a number of songs for the weird industrial shows in episode 4. The big trash truck song “Your Personal Trash Man Can” has been nominated for an Emmy.

Moore and Mizer imagined themselves to be up-and-coming musical theater writers within the early 1960s. They followed author Amy Sherman-Palladino’s detailed plan for “tap-dancing guys alongside trash can lids on their feet.” Mizer said, “This had been to be the main entertainment, a big, brassy tribute to Gene Kelly in the MGM style.”

But writing the words for a song regarding “private waste management” was hard. Moore joked, “‘Private waste management’ was the least lyrical collection of words you’ve ever heard.” Even though it was hard, they were able to find four horse riders and help guide the production at the Bronx Armory.

Allyson Newman, Taura Stinson, And Heather McIntosh composed “All About Me”:

Allyson Newman as well as Heather McIntosh, who have been writing the themes for “The L Word: Generation Q,” asked Oscar-nominated singer Taura Stinson to work with them upon the songs for the musical episode in season 3. They wrote the song “All About Me” to show who Sophie is.

Newman says, “This song is about being strong, standing up for yourself, and finding your voice.” “It really was an accurate representation of the series as a whole, and it’s an anthem for queer people.”

Stinson adds, “It’s hard to be a Black woman musician in Hollywood. Every word we said came from our hearts and from what we had learned in this job.”

The Song “Marriage Is A Dungeon” Is Up For:

When they were making “Ginny & Georgia” for Netflix, Lili Haydn as well as Ben Bromfield had to deal with a unique problem. They had to write songs for a high-school show about Jane Austen that was set within the Victorian era.

Max and Bracia, who are played by Sara Waisglass as well as Tameka Griffiths, sing the nominated song “Marriage Is a Dungeon” as a duo. It’s interesting that the song’s name came from Haydn’s grandmother’s evil older sister.

Haydn said that it was a musical line that perfectly summed up the song and gave it the right amount of fun. Bromfield went to high school with the show’s author, Sarah Lampert. He based the pit band on a group he led in school.