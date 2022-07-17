“The MX League is worth it”: they captured Tata Martino in Argentina chatting with Lionel Scaloni

Martino and Scaloni at the Coloso Marcelo Bielsa stadium, in Rosario (Photo: Twitter)

Four months after the start of the Qatar World Cup 2022 and three days after the start of the League MXthe technical director of the Mexican team, Gerardo Tata Martinois located in your country, Argentina.

The father attended the Colossus Marcelo Bielsain Rosario, to see the duel between Newells vs Racing. But the most curious thing is that was caught in a chat with Lionel Scalonicoach of the National Team Argentinawho will be the Tricolor’s rival in the World Cup.

Both keep a past in common, because Tata is considered a legend of “The Lepers”while Scaloni made his debut with that team in 1995 and only two years later he signed with Deportivo de La Coruña.

It was Roby Martínez, who works as a member of the Racing Board of Directors, who shared the image through his social networkswhich caused the anger of the press and Mexican fansdue to the “indifference” to Liga MX, and above all, to the poor results it has obtained in recent years with the Aztec squad.

“No wonder Tata Martino does not summon the Atlas footballers… He prefers to be in Argentina than to see players at the start of the MX League”, “Could you send him the video of the “Hueso” Reyes match, please?”, “Gerardo Martino ignores his job. Watching games in Argentina, while the Liga Mx is played. What it is like to have a timorous guy without authority at the head of Femexfut”, “Now I understand why the same people always go to TRI and always play the dead bands of Rayados”, “The bad results should not be surprising if the MX League is worth it”reads between the reactions on Twitter

And it is that Martino has been singled out throughout his process with the Tri de live most of the time in Argentinawhile his assistants spend their time watching Liga MX matches and analyzing the players called up.

As if that were not enough, in recent days it has emerged in the Argentine press that the Tata I would have already decided to leave the Mexico bench at the end of the World Cup and then lead Boca Juniorsthe most important club in Argentina.

The Mexican National Team has its next commitment on August, 31 against Paraguay, while on September 4 they will meet against Peruin the U.S.

The Mexican team will face the albiceleste in its second World Cup match, the November 26 at Lusail Stadium. The Argentine team starts as the favorite, as they are the current champions of the Copa América and have an undefeated streak of more than 30 games.

For its part, Mexico He has been questioned by the moment he lives, because they have succumbed in important moments against the United States and qualified in second position in the World Cup qualifying round, being outclassed by Canada on goal difference.

