The mysterious and original Inscryption confirms launch on PS4 and PS5 with special additions

Daniel Mullins’ card roguelike will have haptic feedback with PlayStation’s DualSense.

If you haven’t tried Inscryption, give it a try. the last game of Daniel Mullins He surprised us in 2021 with a card roguelike proposal that holds many mysteries. This helped it to be crowned best game of the year in different galas and it seems that it has helped it to end up reaching more platforms, something that we anticipated this week.

No release date set yetFinally, it’s official: Inscription will be released on PS4 and PS5 with no confirmed date at the moment, but with the trailer that you have at the top of the news. And what is special about this version compared to the one we already knew on PC? For now, we know that it will have DualSense haptic feedback to accompany each action, as well as sounds that come out of the controller and atmospheric lighting.

The card game is expected to hit PlayStation consoles soon with its dark odyssey that combines card games with escape room-style puzzles. Their psychological horror and its very successful atmosphere is not the only thing it hides, although we do not want to reveal anything to you so that you can discover it for yourself.

In our review of Inscryption we expand a little more explaining why it is one of the best independent games today, having received the catalog of masterpiece from the 3DJuegos team. For its size, it seems to be doing very well in sales as well, with over a million games sold on PC to date.

More about: Inscryption, Daniel Mullins and Indies.