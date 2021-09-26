The mysterious Argentine who fell in love with Bobby Fischer and the songs that Sandro sang to the couple

Bobby Fischer toured various countries and cities during his career. Buenos Aires was one of the favorites due to the accumulation of experiences he had since he arrived as a teenager at 16 years old.

A city in the world was sought that was accepted by all parties involved. Those affected were many: the International Federation, the local federations, the proposed cities and fundamentally, the players. It was about organizing the eliminatory match between the great masters Tigran Vartánovich Petrosian – Armenian – representative of the Soviet Union and Robert James Bobby Fischer, American, born in Chicago. The winner of that match would face the following year -1972- the invincible world champion, the Russian Boris Spassky.

It was so Antonio Carrizo, a number one as a commercial announcer, radio and television host, popular and prestigious figure of the media and culture, in his role as controller of the Argentine Chess Federation, he began to manage Buenos Aires as the organizing city of the meeting.

Fischer loved Tony Carrizo whom he had met on his previous trips and felt Buenos Aires as a space of his own. Bobby’s yes to Carrizo was immediate. And Petrosian’s took a few months. The most arduous thing was missing: to achieve the signing of the official decree requesting that Baires be the headquarters of the Candidates Tournament -in competition with Belgrade-, also the economic sponsorship of the government –$ 12,000, of which $ 7,000 would go to Fischer -, plus all the costs of tickets, stays, the exclusive occupation of the San Martín Theater for 45 days, all the extras and etceteras. It is true that Petrosian did not charge a cachet for playing, but in exchange for this he agreed to pay him all the expenses of a team of six people – all staying in a hotel on 12 Sarmiento Street – in charge of the chess player Baturinsky. The world chess scene did not hesitate to regard him as a KGB agent, as well as the rest of the team. They were gamers, most of them teachers and analysts, but at the same time they all worked for the Soviet secret intelligence service.

When Fischer met Sandro, who made him a minirecital, Bobby compared him to Elvis Presley

That 1971 was atypical because Argentina had two de facto presidents: Generals Roberto Levinsgston and Alejandro Agustín Lanusse. But in both cases the same Minister of Social Welfare, Francisco Paco Manrique, a former ship captain, also a journalist, later a politician and creator of PRODE and PAMI – who at the request of the lawyer Agricol de Bianchetti – an admired official, was sustained. wisdom and honesty – they managed to complete such a difficult management. In this way, Carrizo’s dream came true, who at that time was an auditor in the Argentine Chess Federation.

Bobby Fischer arrived in Buenos Aires with a very cold and willing not to repeat some of the nocturnal experiences that most linked him to the Buenos Aires night. Unforgettable youth evenings floated in his memory at the hands of maestro Larry Evans – a quadruple North American champion and journalist – who knew the clubs of Buenos Aires like the palms of his hands. And in the 60s he took the young and surprised Bobby to places of enormous glamor such as Mau-Mau, Zum Zum (the owner of the famous cartoonist Divito, creator of Rico Tipo magazine), Afrika, Jaque, Reviens … Bobby was also invited by others nocturnal characters of the city such as Tite Elizalde who introduced him to Christine Onassis and to a group of beautiful friends at the Regis del Alvear. It was always rumored that the teacher and journalist had initiated Bobby sexually in Buenos Aires when just after he was 16 years old.

Antonio Carrizo, mythical figure of Argentine radio and television and lover of chess, was the architect for the arrival of Fischer to compete in Buenos Aires

For this very important new trip, Bobby was very clear about what he had to do to beat Petrosian. And that was: studying the games and analyzing the games for as long as necessary, eating the chorizo ​​steaks on horseback and the strawberries with Pepito’s cream, drinking only orange juices or mineral water, living in the Claridge hotel – far from the city center. San Martín so that no one would disturb him-, listen to Elvis Presley or The Temptations when he returned to the hotel. On the nights he had free he just wanted to hang out with a few friends like Tony Carrizo –before anyone else-, Miguel Angel Quinteros – whom Bobby respected and valued-, with maestro Oscar Cuasnicú – current vice executive and symbol of the Argentine Club of Chess, partner of the Stock Exchange and investor advisor – and something with Miguel Najdorf against whom, in addition, he played games of “rapid chess”.

Master Cuaniscú remembers a night in which Quinteros beat him three fast games – 7 minutes – and Fischer “went crazy”. He took money out of his pocket and challenged Quinteros to play for money. He said in hard-working Spanish: “for money, for money, let’s play for money Miguel …”. The meeting had been at Tony’s house when he lived in Ayacucho almost on the corner of Vicente López. To lower the tension climate because Bobby could not believe that he had lost three consecutive games and Quinteros did not know what to say to that new and prodigious friend, Carrizo put on music. “Listen Bobby, listen,” he said. And once silence returned, he warned him, taking the shoulder of “Gallego” Héctor Muleiro, his star producer and inseparable friend: “I’m going to make you listen to two Argentine artists who are going to be world figures, listen …”. And they began to hear the Quintet of Piazzolla doing “Adiós Nonino”… Then Sandro singing “Rosa, rosa…”. Fischer was astonished and Carrizo, after repeating “You liked it, uh, you liked it !!!”, promised to introduce him to Sandro and take him to the Claridge “any of these days”. “We cannot see Piazzolla because he is in the United States …”, he clarified. It was from that day that every time Bobby entered the room he asked his dear friend Quinteros: “Miguel, please, put Piazzolla … let’s listen to Goodbye Nonino.”

A week or ten days later, Carrizo appeared with Sandro at the Claridge and after the usual performances Sandro, guitar in hand, sang three songs: “I want to fill myself with you”, “A girl and a guitar” and “Pink rose”. Bobby congratulated him and told everyone, “This is better than Elvis Presley.” And after a while he challenged him: “Put down that cigarette at once … if you smoke you will not be a star …”.

Such was the furor generated by Fischer’s triumph over Petrosian (6½ to 2½) that the government hired him to do simulcasts in 17 cities in the interior of the country. The unrivaled genius charged $ 1,000 for each performance and they met the two conditions required in the contract: being accompanied by Quinteros and traveling by plane from one city to another. After having started the extensive tour in Rosario and Paraná and before continuing to Resistencia, Corrientes, Salta and Jujuy, the international great master, already Spassky’s rival to contest the World Championship, arrived in Tucumán.

Miguel Quinteros and Bobby Fischer traveled to Tucumán in 1971 for a simultaneous series. They stayed in a hotel on the outskirts of the city and there the American met Yamila, his Argentine fan.

The first problem that Quinteros had to solve was to avoid the crowds and the legitimate “madness” of people for being close to him to see him, ask for an autograph, touch him … This is how they chose the Hotel Cerro San Javier just 24 km from the city of San Miguel de Tucumán. Ideal for “not seeing anyone”, having a quiet dinner, listening to Piazzolla with the 33 RPM Long Play that Miguel had brought and resting to continue.

The hotel terrace resembled the imagined paradise judging by the lowering stars, the tender silence, and the scent of fresh, dew-perspiring jasmine. All the hotel staff knew that no one could approach the table where these two young men were eating dinner concentrating on a chat without smiles. Suddenly something unusual happened: a tall, slender young woman, long black hair, lively almond-colored eyes, a complexion of sincere shine, defiant lips, kind forehead, fine ankles, fingers extended to a perfect nail end and a captivating smile of white aligned pearls, he came to the table and asked firmly: “Mr. Fischer, could you sign an autograph for me…? The maitre d ‘despaired apologizing to Bobby as the waiters surrounded her to avoid further disturbance. Fischer looked at Quinteros and under his breath, said: “Let everyone go except the girl …”. She was beautiful and she was also beautiful because she had shown courage, determination and independence from her parents and siblings who from another table blushed because of the shame of such audacity. By the way, Fischer signed her autograph and although she refused to take a photo – she was terrified of photos and fled from photographers – he invited her to join the tour, or to suspend the tour and stay in Tucumán or to invite her to Buenos Aires as soon as it ended. obligations. Of all the options, Yamila, who had just turned 22, managed to convince her parents and travel to Buenos Aires at the end of November 1971. In other words, this story is associated with Bobby’s great triumph against Petrosian at the San Martín Theater, a fact of which They will turn 50 on October 26.

Fischer contemplates a game played by Quinteros in Tucumán

Bobby and Yamila lived a love as sweet as it was intense. Fischer introduced her to Carrizo as his future wife and Tony, impressed by her particular beauty, suggested that she work on his Channel 9 program in which Quinteros was a production assistant. The days in Buenos Aires were unforgettable for the couple as Sandro dedicated a couple of songs to him personally, Gato Dumas cooked for them and the small group of close friends offered them the best of their affections. Bobby seemed like a different person and one night at the Claridge he proposed to her immediately. She told her that it could be in Buenos Aires, in San Javier where “she heard his fantastic silence”, in New York where she should return to or anywhere in the world that she wanted. Yamila did not agree to do it immediately at the recommendation of her parents and they promised to do it the following year.

It was thus that already concentrated in Grossinger preparing to travel to Reykjavik, Iceland, where the most anticipated match in history was to be held in the middle of the cold war, Bobby told Quinteros one day that he would send Yamila a ticket so they could be together in the United States, that he missed her.

– Bobby, it’s over, let’s talk seriously, you have to choose now: Yamila or the world championship? – Quinteros asked him severely.

Fischer beat Spassky the world championship by writing the most brilliant page in world chess.

He never saw Yamila again.

